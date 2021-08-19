August 19, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 10:22 am Thursday, August 19, 2021

Russell C. Ledford
Shelby

Russell C. Ledford, age 56, of Shelby, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 21 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Shelby Garden of Rest. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

