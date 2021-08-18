Turnout grows for Old Baker Farm’s 2021 Summer Shindig

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

HARPERSVILLE — People could use a little cheering up during the pandemic—why not sunflowers and a clear day on the farm? Cap it all off with an evening of fireworks and you’ve got yourself an all-out celebration.

Old Baker Farm saw yet another record-breaking crowd at this year’s Summer Shindig, which was held at the Harpersville venue on Saturday, Aug. 14.

Event organizer Leah Harry estimated Saturday’s attendance at about 1,000 at its peak, although an official count was not conducted.

“We started off a little slow, but throughout the day people have trickled in, and we have had a fantastic crowd,” Harry said. “We probably have done a little bit more than we did last year, which was expected. Every year it’s grown. That’s been such a blessing to us and our family.”

The Summer Shindig featured food trucks, free sliced watermelon, lemonade, “train” rides, fireworks and a visit to the sunflower field to pick flowers. Each admission came with five sunflower stems, and the towering plants could be seen throughout the farm, both in the field and in the hands of event attendees.

The Shindig was one of a few events that took place in 2020, and despite some canceled activities, people turned out without hesitation. The overall feel of the 2021 version was a little more laid back, Harry indicated.

She said that while fewer masks could be found among eventgoers, care was still taken to ensure cleanliness especially in the food truck areas.

“We’re very careful. We wear our gloves, make sure we use hand sanitizer, and wash our hands. The trucks are doing a good job making sure that they’re keeping themselves clean as well,” Harry said.

Still, the farm will likely not see as many school field trips as in a normal year due to the pandemic. Despite that possibility, Harry is excited about the upcoming fall events at Old Baker Farm, which will open its pumpkin patch on the last weekend in September and remain open throughout October. During that time, the farm’s hours will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays, except for Festival Weekend Oct. 23-24, which will see both days open from 9-5.

More information is available at Oldbakerfarm.com.