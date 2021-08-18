August 18, 2021

Shelby County area students named to Lee University Dean’s List

By Staff Reports

Published 12:16 pm Wednesday, August 18, 2021

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Lee University has announced its Spring 2021 Dean’s List.

Dean’s List recognition is earned by full-time, on-campus students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.0.

The following local students made the list:

  • Ann Godfrey of Pelham
  • Regan Henkey of Birmingham
  • Haleigh Holland of Vestavia Hills
  • Thien-Huong Huynh of Birmingham
  • Jordan Lynch of Birmingham
  • Abby Watlington of Harpersville
