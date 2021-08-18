Don Maske

Wilsonville

Don Maske, age 78, of Wilsonville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 17.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 20 at New Life Assembly of God in Sterrett. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Matt Britt officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

