Sheriff’s reports for the week of Aug. 15, 2021

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from July 21-28:

July 21

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 3000 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

July 22

-Menacing from the 300 block of Marigold Road, Shelby.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 200 block of Shelby County 443, Wilsonville.

-Rape from the 2000 block of Forest Lakes Lane, Sterrett.

-Assault from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 0 block of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence from the 2000 block of Trott Lane, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 200 block of Marigold Road, Shelby.

-Forgery, theft of property from the Pink Package Store, 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A bottle of tequila valued at $50 was stolen.

-Property damage-vehicle fire from the 1300 block of Joe White Road, Shelby.

-Theft of property from the 2500 block of Alabama 25, Montevallo. A catalytic converter was stolen.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Brynleigh Drive, Chelsea.

July 23

-Concealed weapon without permit, possession of a forged instrument fourth degree from the 200 block of East College Street, Columbiana. A Smith & Wesson firearm and counterfeit U.S. permanent resident card were recovered.

-Burglary from the 2500 block of Shelby County 37, Columbiana.

-Criminal mischief second degree from the 5500 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A Pioneer DJ turntable valued at $1,400 was damaged.

-Duty of driver involved in motor vehicle accident from an unnamed location. A view mirror valued at $100 was damaged.

-Incident from the 300 block of Edgeland Lane, Vandiver. A 2014 Polaris Ranger Rzr 1000 and miscellaneous tools and spare parts valued at $300 were damaged.

-Incident from the 100 block of Wild Berry Drive, Westover.

-Harassing communications from the 3000 block of Chelsea Bridge Trail, Columbiana.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Winter Drive, Columbiana. A PlayStation 4 with a Hitman 2 game valued at $450 and an R2D2 backpack valued at $30 were stolen.

-Incident from the 14000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. Tramadol pills (56 count) were reported.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1000 block of First Avenue, Alabaster. Assorted U.S. currency valued at $500 was stolen.

-Tampering with availability of gas, electricity or water from the 11500 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo.

-Attempting to elude from the 1300 block of Lake Heather Reserve, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 1200 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham. A 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 was damaged.

-Theft of property from the 800 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham. A 2003 GMC Denali was stolen.

-Identity theft, theft of property from the 800 block of Aberlady Place, Birmingham. Money in the amount of $11,144.73 was stolen.

-Fire investigation from the 8000 block of Old Highway 280, Chelsea. A single-wide trailer home burned.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Bullet Lane, Wilsonville.

-Cruelty to animals from the 70 block of South River Drive, Shelby.

-Domestic violence from the 100 block of Bullet Lane, Wilsonville.

July 24

-DUI-alcohol from Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Reckless endangerment from U.S. 280 near Highland Lakes Drive, Birmingham.

-DUI-alcohol from Caldwell Mill Road and Valleydale Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 13900 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Clothing and other miscellaneous items valued at a total of $121.03 were stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham.

-DUI-alcohol from the 6000 block of Alabama 119, Birmingham. A 2012 Infiniti G37 sustained $17,000 in damages.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 500 block of Shelby County 406, Shelby. A crystal like substance (.04 gram) was recovered.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 6000 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo. An Apple iPhone was damaged.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 1300 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham. An iPhone 6S valued at $300 was stolen.

-Forgery from the 1000 block of Oak Meadows Road, Birmingham.

-Property damage, leaving scene of accident from the 0 block of Stongate Drive, Birmingham. An exit gate and opening/closing mechanism valued at $15,000 was damaged.

July 25

-Harassment from the 2600 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 1000 block of Morning Sun Drive, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, possession or consumption of alcohol by minor from the 2900 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea. Marijuana (4 grams), three marijuana smoking pipes with residue and a grinder with residue were confiscated.

-DUI-alcohol from Shelby County 41 at U.S. 280 West, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Dana Drive, Montevallo.

-Shoplifting from the 100 block of Spring Creek Camp Road, Shelby. A Bubba flex knife valued at $51.99 and a bottle of Gorilla Glue valued at $8.29 were stolen.

-Leaving premises of gasoline sales establishment from the 1500 block of Alabama 70, Columbiana. $20.06 worth of gasoline was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 1300 block of Weatherby Cove, Birmingham. A 2005 GMC Sierra was stolen.

-Incident from the 3000 block of Brook Highland Drive, Birmingham.

-Harassment from U.S. 280 in the area of Shelby County 41 West, Birmingham.

-Civil dispute from the 100 block of Branch Drive, Chelsea.

July 26

-Fire investigation from the 100 block of Phillips Road, Montevallo. A single family house burned (total loss).

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Pine Street, Shelby.

-Death investigation from the 300 block of Lake Shore Drive, Shelby.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 0 block of Chesser Plantation Lane, Chelsea.

-Duty to give information and render aid from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Attempting to elude, use of force from the 0-100 block of Shelby County 453, Sterrett. A Taser cartridge was reported.

-Found property from the 25000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville. A Huffy Nighthawk 26M was recovered.

-Theft of property fourth degree, property recovered from the 100 block of Dana Drive, Montevallo. An HP laptop valued at $300 was stolen.

-Person found from the 100 block of South River Drive, Shelby.

-Domestic investigation from the 300 block of Marigold Road, Shelby.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 7800 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. A Kahr CW45 firearm valued at $400 was stolen.

-Theft of property third degree from the 90 block of Heritage Road, Shelby. A C&W trailer valued at $800 was stolen.

-Theft of property first degree from the 4900 block of Cahaba Valley Trace, Birmingham. A 10-karat gold link chain with a broken clasp valued at $10,000 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A case of ribeye steaks, case of organic ribeye steaks, case of strip steaks and two cases of ground beef chub were stolen.

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card, theft of property fourth degree from the 40 block of Arwood Drive, Montevallo. A U.S. quarter collection was stolen.

-Incident from the 5000 block of South Shades Crest Road, Helena.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 500 block of Dogwood Circle, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, harassing communications from the 100 block of Cotton Tree, Maylene.

-Identity theft from the 500 block of Chelsea Station Circle, Chelsea.

July 27

-Domestic investigation from the 2800 block of Downing Circle, Birmingham.

-Public intoxication, disorderly conduct from Shelby County 55 and Lake Kathryn Drive, Sterrett.

-Incident from the 300 block of Clear Springs Way, Shelby.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 600 block of Depot Street, Montevallo. Small bags containing Gabapentin (4 count, 300 milligrams), Oxycodone (10 count), a crystal-like substance (1.1 grams), A greenish synthetic spice (1.1 grams), a green leafy-like substance-marijuana (1.7 grams) and a transparent glass pipe with bulb containing residue were confiscated.

-Unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle from the 5400 block of Alabama 119 at Heardmont Park. A Kate Spade purse valued at $200, Kate Spade wallet valued at $100, Godder sunglasses valued at $35, five credit/debit cards and an Alabama driver license were stolen.

-Torture, willful abuse, etc. of a child under 18 from the 2000 block of Wilmington Place, Birmingham.

-Theft of property first degree from the 3200 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville. A dump trailer with receiver hitch valued at $15,000 was stolen.

-Incident from the 100 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 3000 block of Adams Mill Drive, Chelsea.

July 28

-Incident from the 2000 block of Shelby County 311, Shelby.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Davis Drive, Columbiana. A Straight Talk Tracfone valued at $45 was stolen.

-Incident from the 5200 block of Shelby County 62, Vincent.