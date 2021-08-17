Police reports for the week of Aug. 15, 2021

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from May 29-Aug. 10:

Alabaster

May 29

-Using false ID to obstruct justice from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

Aug. 2

-Burglary third degree from the 1500 block of Cherrywood Avenue.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 80 block of Weatherly Club Drive. A Bryant Heat Pump sustained $500 in damages.

-Trespassing notice from the 100 block of Tall Timber Road.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 600 block of First Avenue Southwest. Marijuana and a marijuana grinder were seized.

-Property damage from the 1000 block of U.S. 31. A storage structure sustained $5,000 in damages.

-Information report from the 1200 block of Fifth Street Southwest.

-Larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing from the 700 block of Lovett Place. A total of 500 Vanilla Cards valued at $1,000 were stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of 12th Avenue Southeast.

Aug. 3

-Possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 238-mile marker of I-65. Heroin (0.9 gram), methamphetamine (4.5 grams) and a pinch hitter with residue were seized.

-Possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 900 block of Fifth Avenue Northwest. Meth (3.5 grams), a glass pipe and approximately 1 gram of a marijuana cigar were seized.

-Property damage from the 200 block of First Street North.

-Property damage from the 900 block of Thompson Road.

-DUI-any substance from the 2500 block of Kent Dairy Road. Front end damage totaled $5,000, and a vehicle sustained a total of $10,000 in damages.

-Larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise totaling $170.73 was stolen.

-Domestic incident from the 1500 block of Applegate Lane.

-Failure to appear from the 1500 block of Applegate Lane.

-Probation violation/obstructing justice from the 100 block of Cedar Grove Parkway.

-Larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Consumable goods valued at $137.71 were stolen.

Aug. 4

-Receiving stolen property first degree from the 10000 block of Alabama 119. A dump trailer valued at $2,500 was recovered.

-Property damage from the 2100 block of Smokey Road.

-Information report from the 800 block of Ninth Street Northwest.

-Information report from the 100 block of Berryhill Lane.

-Information report from the 1200 block of 13th Street Northwest.

Aug. 5

-Larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing from the 800 block of Independence Drive. A Lasko box fan valued at $40 was stolen.

-Information report from the Alabaster Police Department.

-Forgery second degree from the Alabaster Police Department. Negotiable instruments were counterfeited.

-Harassment from First Street Southwest.

-Information report from Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Information report from First Street South.

-Domestic incident from Mohawk Drive.

-Information report from Woodbrook Trace.

Aug. 6

-Possession of a controlled substance, information from Simmsville Road. Drugs/narcotics, vehicle parts/accessories and an undisclosed amount of crack cocaine were seized.

-Larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Miscellaneous goods valued at $577 were stolen.

-Check fraud from the 200 block of First Street North. Nine negotiable instruments with a combined value of $6,545.84 were stolen.

-Larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $100.69 was stolen.

-Larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing, alias writ of arrest from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Consumable goods valued at $85.48 were stolen.

-Information report from the 100 block of Industrial Road.

-Trespassing notice, capias warrant/Shelby County Sheriff’s Department from the 700 block of Simmsville Road. A glass meth pipe was seized.

Aug. 7

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 100 block of Tall Timber Road.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 600 block of 12th Street Northwest.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 300 block of Park Village Drive.

-Larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $63.61 was stolen.

-Harassment from the 300 block of Fran Drive.

-Larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $90.80 was stolen.

Aug. 8

-Property damage from the 100 block of Long Feather Lane. A mailbox valued at $300 was damaged.

-Larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $121.73 was stolen.

-Animal complaint from the 500 block of Warrior Drive.

-Larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $193.75.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Chestnut Drive.

-Information report from the 1400 block of Butler Road. Tools valued at $5,000 and a trailer valued at $1,500 were stolen.

Calera

July 30

-Information report-theft of property second degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 100 block of Camden Cove Parkway.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 900 block of 10th Street.

-Criminal mischief first degree-damage to business property from the 70 block of Limestone Parkway.

-Computer tampering from the 100 block of Rosewood Circle.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 229-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Agency assist from the 8000 block of U.S. 31.

-Drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, tampering with physical evidence from the 8000 block of U.S. 31.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 2100 block of Village Lane.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Court commitment order from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Safe Streets Ordinance violation from the 230-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Harassing communications from the 900 block of 13th Street.

July 31

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 200 block of Shiloh Creek Drive.

-Failure to appear from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Resisting arrest from the 200 block of Shiloh Creek Drive.

Aug. 1

-Open container, DUI-alcohol, attempting to elude, driving while license revoked, reckless driving, improper lane usage from Shelby County 20 at Green Acres.

-Incident-suicidal from Alabama 25.

-Incident from the 1100 block of Riviera Drive.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue.

-Agency assist from the 11400 block of Alabama 25.

-Drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree, DUI-any substance from I-65 North.

Aug. 2

-Robbery first degree-street-gun (two counts) from the 100 block of Hampton Drive.

-Possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotics, drug paraphernalia, drug trafficking, Safe Streets Ordinance violation from U.S. 31 and Second Avenue.

-Agency assist from U.S. 31 and Shelby County 144.

-Duty to remain at scene of accident from Shelby County 16 and Shelby County 63.

Aug. 3

-Runaway from the 400 block of Waterford Highlands Way.

-Domestic incident from the 2000 block of Kerry Circle.

-Incident from the 100 block of Creek Run Way.

-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 30 block of Philip Davis Street.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Kerry Circle.

-Domestic incident from the 1200 block of Shelby County 304.

-Incident from the 1200 block of George Roy Parkway.

-Death investigation from the 600 block of Ninth Avenue.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, public intoxication, drug paraphernalia from the 600 block of Ninth Street.

Aug. 4

-Murder-domestic violence from the 600 block of Ninth Avenue.

-Murder-family-gun-domestic violence from the 600 block of Ninth Avenue.

-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Shoplifting from the 11000 block of Alabama 25.

-Shoplifting from the 11000 block of Alabama 25.

Aug. 5

-Death investigation from the 600 block of Ninth Avenue.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, promoting prison contraband second degree, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from 16th Street at 21st Avenue.

-Failure to appear from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property, theft of mail from the 100 block of Clearbrook Lane.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Incident from the 100 block of Marketplace Circle.

-Harassing communications from the 300 block of Creek Run Circle.

-Domestic incident from the 200 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Failure to appear (three counts) from U.S. 31 at I-65, Alabaster.

Aug. 6

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, theft of property second degree-firearms from Shelby County 304 and Hidden Lane.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 700 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 700 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 2000 block of 10th Avenue.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 30 block of Philip Davis Street.

-Identity theft from the 200 block of The Village Drive.

-Public intoxication from the 100 block of Supercenter Drive.

Aug. 7

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 100 block of Addison Drive.

-Agency assist from the 1400 block of Shelby County 128.

-Found property from the 100 block of Shelby County 87.

Aug. 8

-DUI-alcohol from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 42.

-DUI-alcohol from the 231-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Minor in possession of alcohol from the 231-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance-meth (two counts) from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Domestic incident from the 2400 block of Shelby County 75.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

Aug. 9

-Domestic incident from the 2000 block of Glades Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 500 block of Union Station Place.

-Property damage from the 1900 block of 22nd Avenue.

Columbiana

July 1

-Shoplifting from the 200 block of West College Street.

July 2

-Theft of property first degree (two counts) from Columbiana Tractor, LLC.

July 3

-Property damage from the 200 block of Pitts Drive.

-Shoplifting, conspiracy from the 200 bock of West College Street.

July 4

-Information report from the 200 block of West College Street.

-Information report-harassment from the 500 block of Old Highway 25.

July 7

-Theft of property fourth degree from Ridgeview Apartments.

-Fraud-identity theft from Town Creek Apartments.

-Information only from the 21000 block of Alabama 25.

July 8

-Shoplifting from the 200 block of West College Street.

July 9

-Information report-property damage from East College Street.

July 11

-Information only from the 900 block of Alabama 70.

-Theft by deception from the 500 block of Egg and Butter Road.

July 12

-Theft from yards from Columbiana Square.

-Information only-domestic from the 200 block of Mildred Street.

-Theft from yards from the 100 block of Reed Drive.

July 16

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 21000 block of Alabama 25.

July 17

-DUI from the 200 block of West College Street.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of East College Street.

July 19

-Theft of property fourth degree, criminal mischief from the 19000 block of Alabama 25.

July 20

-Information report-property damage from the 200 block of Briarwood.

July 23

-Information report-property damage from the 100 block of Lester Lane.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of West College Street.

July 24

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 21000 block of Alabama 25.

July 25

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle-no theft or damage from Town Creek Apartments.

-Information only from the 600 block of Egg and Butter Road.

-Criminal mischief from the 200 block of Joinertown Road.

July 26

-Harassment from the 500 block of Alabama 70.

-Information report-verbal argument (domestic) from the 400 block of West College Street.

-Shoplifting from the 200 block of West College Street.

July 27

-Information only from the 300 block of Eagle Lane.

-Information only from the 100 block of Mildred Street.

July 29

-Damage to property from the 100 block of Industrial Parkway.

-Information report-trespassing notice issued from the 300 block of West College Street.

-Shoplifting from the 200 block of West College Street.

Helena

Aug. 1

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Shelby County 17 at Hillsboro Parkway.

-Shoplifting from Shelby County 17.

Aug. 2

-Miscellaneous information from Roy Drive.

Aug. 3

-Miscellaneous information from the 6300 block of Shelby County 13.

-Property damage from the 6000 block of Woodvale Drive.

Aug. 4

-Domestic-harassment-family, interference with a domestic violence emergency call from Madison Lane.

-Theft from residence from Riva Ridge Road.

Aug. 5

-Domestic-harassment-family from Amy Lane.

-Harassment from Hillsboro Parkway.

-Harassment from the 7900 block of Wynwood Lane.

Aug. 6

-DUI-combined substance, drug paraphernalia-first offence from Alabama 261 at Shelby County 17.

-Property damage from Helena High School.

-Property damage from Shelby County 52 West and Cahaba Falls Lane.

Aug. 7

-Obstructing government operations, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest from Greendale Drive.

-Property damage from Shelby County 58.

-Harassing communications from the 2000 block of English Oaks Lane.

-Criminal mischief from Shelby County 52 East.

-Domestic violence-harassment from Rock Terrace Circle.

-Duty upon striking unoccupied vehicle from the 4300 block of Helena Road.

Aug. 8

-Domestic incident from Laurel Lakes Lane.

-Attempting to elude, DUI-alcohol, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest from Alabama 261 and Bearden Trail.

-Dog bite from the 800 block of Rosebury Road.

-Domestic dispute from the 5800 block of Shelby County 17.

-Menacing, reckless endangerment from the 6100 block of Shelby County 13.

Montevallo

Aug. 4

-Information only from King Street and College Drive (highway/street).

-Property damage from Ashville Circle (highway/street). Damaged was a 2017 white Chevy Silverado valued at $1,000.

-Domestic incident from Montevallo Villa Court (residence/home).

Aug. 5

-Domestic incident from AL 25 (other/unknown).

-Information only from Cobblestone Lane (residence/home).

Aug. 6

-Domestic incident from Hicks Street (reisdence/home).

Aug. 9

-Assault – elder abuse and neglect 2nd degree from Kiowa Street (residence/home).

Aug. 10

-Information only from Skyview Drive (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – TOP 2, $500 – less than $1,500 from Hidden Trace Court (bank). Stolen was U.S. currency valued at $800.

Pelham

Aug. 1

-Lost property from the 1900 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Lost was a wallet, identification, cash and bank card valued at $100.

Aug. 2

-Theft from the 2200 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $2,000.

Aug. 4

-Theft from the 300 Block of Cahaba Valley Parkway North (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a trailer valued at $1,500.

Aug. 5

-Miscellaneous from the 400 Block of Oak Mountain Circle (highway/road/alley.) Confiscated/seized was a knife valued at $30.

-Theft from the 400 Block of Ridge Drive (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $3,750.

-Theft from the 300 Block of Ridge Drive (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was an auto valued at $750.

-Theft from the 2700 Block of Pelham Parkway (specialty store). Confiscated/seized was car parts and a glove valued at $3,751.

-Theft from the 3000 Block of Lee Street (school/college). Stolen, not recovered was an auto valued at $4,500.

Identity theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was a credit card valued at $0.

Aug. 6

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen locally/recovered local was clothing valued at $86.42.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (jail/prison). Recovered was clothing valued at $9.47.

Aug. 7

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Recovered was food valued at $41.46.