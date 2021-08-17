Land transactions for the week of Aug. 15, 2021

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from June 28-July 1:

June 28

-Jan M. Mosier to BSFR III Owner LLC, for $185,000, for Lot 522 in Weatherly Aberdeen Sector 18.

-Mark A. Fehn to Jeffrey Alan Smith, for $288,000, for Lot 85 in Greystone Farms Mill Creek Sector Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Brandon Clay Thornton to Graham Hugh Rowland, for $250,100, for Lot 67 in Ivy Brook Phase II Second Addition.

-Hannah M. Stephens to Eric Ham, for $620,000, for Lot 22 in Heatherwood 3rd Sector.

-Malinda Pauline Caldwell to Bridgett Leigh Weldon, for $104,657, for Lot 7 in Shelby Shores 1974 Addition Phase II.

-Elbert J. Buckelew to Charlie Stephenson, for $575,000, for Lot 1 in Buckelew Family Subdivision Resurvey of Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5.

-Robert Lee Moore to Stephen Ryan Kellgren, for $322,500, for property in Section 5, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-JMB Makers LLC to Scotch Homes & Land Development Group Inc., for $130,000, for Lot 24 in Heatherwood 7th Sector Final Plat.

-Lloyd J. Engman to Josh Smitherman, for $100,000, for Lot 12 in Southwind First Sector.

-Fred W. Jackson to Jeffrey E. Ward, for $267,000, for Lot 11 in Valley Forge.

-June Abston to Daryl Ann Winstead, for $195,000, for Lot 4 in Royal Place.

-Jessica Robinson to Braxton Jett, for $475,000, for Lot 5 in Parkview.

-Directed Trust Company FBO Sergey Lubarsky IRA to Matrosova LLC, for $125,000, for Lot 118 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.

-Thomas David to David Veal, for $200,000, for property in Section 4, Township 21, Range 4 West.

-Tom L. Nash to Joseph Judson Robinson, for $530,000, for Lot 10 in Parkview Resurvey of Lot 10 and property in Section 27, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Timeless Homes LLC to Cory A. Jones, for $423,270, for Lot 83 in Bent Creek Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Michael Antonio Hill to AVHS AL I LLC, for $165,000, for Lot 31 in Enclave Phase 1.

-Stars & Stripes 3M LLC to LGI Homes Alabama LLC, for $2,067,000, for property in Section 2, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Justin M. Hill to Henry Yang Pilgrim, for $276,175, for Lot 93 in Beaver Creek Preserve Second Sector.

-Sara Michelle Means to Latarsha Hill, for $195,000, for Lot 154 in Stonecreek Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Mildred Michoudet to Mildred Michoudet, for $161,800, for Lot 50 in Holland Lakes Sector 2 Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Kingwood Assembly of God to Empowerment Word Church, for $850,000, for Lot 1 in Kingwood Christian Academy Subdivision.

-Ricky E. Wyatt to Chris Maenza, for $280,000, for Lot 172 in Alabama Power Company Recreational Cottage Site Sector 7.

-Sherri L. Battles to Bobby Thomas, for $695,000, for Lot 21 in Shires Phase II.

-Barbara Corwson to Mary Kay Kelley, for $534,900, for Lot 50 in Meadowbrook 17th Sector.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Evelyn L. Weaver, for $442,692, for Lot 692 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B Resurvey.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Michael A. Rose, for $453,516, for Lot 4114 in Abingdon by the Tiver Phase 2.

-Jimmy H. Beard to Bradley D. Carpenter, for $420,000, for Lot 3 in Pineywood Forest.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Matthew Bennett Akins, for $246,320, for Lot 111 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Jerry Glen Arnold to Jerry Glen Arnold, for $53,000, for property in Section 12, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Jerry Glen Arnold to Jerry Glen Arnold, for $309,500, for Lot 5 in Meadow Brook Estates 2nd Sector 2nd Phase.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Davida Contron Mwangi, for $185,000, for Lot 25 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Chambers Holdings LLC to CS Equity Partners LLC, for $500,000, for Lots 30, 31, 32, 33 and 34 in Farris Subdivision.

-Robert Gilbert to Cynthia Gray Pitesa, for $235,035, for Lot 18 in Laurel Woods.

-Sheila Grimes to Andrew Patrick Anderson, for $521,000, for Lot 713 in Highland Lakes 7th Sector.

-Chambers Holdings LLC to CS Equity Partners LLC, for $250,000, for Lots 15 and 16 in J H Dunstans Survey of the Town of Calera.

-Chambers Holdings LLC to CS Equity Partners LLC, for $800,000, for Lots 3A, 4A & 4B in Mullins East Side Addition to Helena Resurvey of Lots 3 & 4.

-Chambers Holdings LLC to CS Equity Partners LLC, for $100,000, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Kathryn Jackson to Slater Brazeal, for $150,000, for Lot 62 in Chanda Terrace Third Sector.

-Damien Madison to Offerpad SPVBorrower1 LLC, for $319,400, for Lot 228 in Forest Parks 2nd Sector.

-Dallas R. Blevins to Michael Robert Wahl, for $323,900, for Lot 6 in Quail Run Phase 3.

-Deidra H. Black to James Darren Hamrick, for $300,000, for Lot 96 in Narrows Peak Sector Amended Map of Final Record Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Niraja Shainoju Korremla, for $272,500, for Lot 1575 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.

-Farana P. Gandhi to James W. Smith, for $325,000, for Lot 6-62 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector 6th Addition.

-Lisa H. Moates Smith to Farana P. Gandhi, for $469,900, for Lot 14 in Grey Oaks Sector III.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Luther Maxwell Dorr, for $308,845, for Lot 1622 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-Marques January to Richard Davis, for $335,000, for Lot 355 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 12A.

-Flora Jean Attaway Crowson to Bryan Keith Crowson, for $434,880, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-John B. Hand to John B. Hand, for $198,500, for Lot 69 in Chandalar South First Sector.

June 29

-Nicole Riggins to Jasmine L. Wilson, for $250,000, for Lot 16 in Savannah Pointe Sector VIII.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Jeffrey M. Heinke, for $481,326, for Lot B-134 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2A.

-Rachel Ann Lowe to Owen John Taylor, for $195,000, for Lot 8 in Stonecreek Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Lester E. Lovelady to Stephanie Sweatt Ledbetter, for $162,500, for property in Section 11, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Lawrence Charles Sost to Shane N. Clements, for $284,500, for Lot 1521 in Chelsea Park 15th Addition.

-Elizabeth Ann Millican to Melamed Family Trust, for $225,000, for Lot 45 in Brook Forest Addition to Wyndham.

-Lee Overton to Lee Overton, for $10,000, for Lot 80 in Caldwell Crossing Resurvey of Lots 79 & 80.

-Tanekkia Taylor Clark to Monica L. Ragsdale, for $385,000, for Lot 51 in Bent River Phase IV Resurvey #1 Final Plat.

-Norman W. Naccari to Donald E. McMahon, for $115,000, for Lot 1528 in Eagle Point 15th Sector.

-Janette Chavez Rico to Jimmie Odean Prater, for $475,000, for Lot 439 in Stoneykirk at Ballantrae Phase II Final Plat.

-Hemal S. Patel to David T. Battles, for $424,000, for Lot 3114 in Highland Lakes 3rd Sector Phase I.

-Christopher David Kendall to Christopher Michael Salmon, for $906,000, for Lot 7 in Greystone 7th Sector Phase 1.

-Brittany Matson to Roy Minton, for $239,000, for Lot 16 in Charles W. Mobley and property in Section 3, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Susan H. Miller to Jillian Campisi, for $375,000, for Lot 43 in Meadow Brook 4th Sector.

-Veda Granger Carroll to Matthew Wayne Letart, for $260,000, for Lot 53 in Cambridge Pointe 2nd Sector 2nd Phase.

-Ronnie Lawson Hunt to Joy L. Doriety, for $78,000, for property in Section 16, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Clifford Lawrence Storey to Clifford Lee Storey, for $140,000, for property in Section 8, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Randall Leon Harris to Vicki P. Rogers, for $205,000, for Lot 42 in Saddle Run.

-William R. Hendrix to Sandra H. Montgomery, for $305,000, for Lot 501 in Forest Lakes Tenth Sector.

-George A. Gomperts to Nguyens Hoover LLC, for $122,500, for Lot 9 in Laurel Cliffs Resurvey.

-Wendy Parrish Brooks to Christie W. Dietz, for $175,000, for Lot 11 in Oak Mountain Estates Sixth Sector.

-Grady A. Gulledge to Darrin Jarvix, for $450,000, for Lot 4 in Lake Kathryn.

-John Paramore to Terri Paramore, for $59,740, for Lot 4 in Paramore Family Subdivision.

-Patricia P. Smith to Linda Sain, for $780,000, for Lot 20 in Greystone 1st Sector Phase IV.

-George A. Gomperts to Nguyens Hoover LLC, for $122,500, for Lot 7 in Laurel Cliffs Resurvey.

-Hunter Stringfellow to Tammy Rae Stringfellow, for $130,000, for Lots 7, 8 and 9 in Dunway Estates Subdivision.

-Matthew Patrick Farmer to Bennie Lewis, for $366,000, for Lot 11-22 in Chelsea Park 11th Sector.

-Ronald K. Ellison to Michael Drake Whorton, for $290,000, for Lot 223 in Ridge at Stonehaven Phase Two.

-Benjamin E. Tate to Zachary Pittman, for $416,500, for Lot 276 in Grey Oaks Sector 2 Phase 2.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Kole H. Spaulding, for $298,990, for Lot 11 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Kenneth L. McCord to Local Board of Trustees of the Church of God at Shelby, for $175,000, for Lots 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16 in Ed S. Saffords Map of Shelby and property in Section 7, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-IRA Innovations LLC FBO Cynthia S. Moss IRA to Tanner Dixon, for $137,500, for Lot 209 in Gables a Condominium.

-Mark D. Holmes to Latoya Horton, for $262,900, for Lot 88 in Camden Cove Sector 8 Final Plat.

-Jason Sims to Harmett Singh, for $85,000, for Lot 93 in Sterling Gate Sector 5 Resurvey of Lot 93.

-Chandra P. Hayes to Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner LLC, for $315,000, for Lot 32 in Golden Meadows.

-David McCall to OZ Enterprises LLC, for $60,000, for property in Section 8, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Rachel M. Boren to ARVM 5 LLC, for $195,000, for Lot 8 in Valley Cove Garden Homes.

-Seth Burton to Jordan Trammell, for $265,500, for Lot 12 in Carters Addition to Scottsdale.

-David Minsky to AVHS AL I LLC, for $209,000, for Lot 120 in Old Ivy Phase 2.

-Tonya N. Nolan Calco to Richard Lambert, for $210,000, for Lot 2 in Meadow Brook Townhomes.

-D R Horton Inc. to Bobby R. Eaton, for $292,045, for Lot 306 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 2.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Otis J. Woodson, for $307,000, for Lot 1632 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-F. Wayne Watkins to Brandon Scott Headley, for $370,000, for Lot 429 in Riverchase Country Club 11th Addition Phase II.

-Hildegard Hood to Wayne Watkins, for $429,900, for Lot 639 in Riverwoods Sicth Sector Final Plat.

-Brittany J. Morgan to Debra Cinquemani, for $175,000, for Lot 6-106 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector.

-Christopher Walton to William Wade Miller, for $300,000, for Lot 69 in Southern Hills Sector 6 Phase 2.

June 30

-Barbara A. Black to Jason Adam Cornwell, for $697,000, for Lot 22-91 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase II.

-Vickie Fochtmann to Lovelady Properties LLC, for $180,000, for property in Section 8, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Theresa V. Schiller to Leesa Jacques, for $135,000, for Lot 1507 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Lyeshia S. Lee to Melissa L. Bahr, for $193,000, for Lot 3 in Stonecreek Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Stacie Lockhart to RS Rental I LLC, for $153,000, for Lot 9 in Capps.

-Jeremy Kent Marshall to Angela Christine Albano, for $58,000, for Lot 1408 in Brook Highland 14th Sector.

-Beverly D. Bean to RS Rental I LLC, for $160,100, for Lot 23 in Enclave Phase I.

-MH 3 Investments LLC to Matthew T. Finney, for $245,000, for Lot 3 in Dunnam Farms.

-Jessica Catrett to FKH SFR Propco G LP, for $177,500, for Lot 54 in Enclave Phase I.

-Cynthia L. Frazier to Pranavkumar P. Patel, for $420,000, for Lot 127 in Arbor Hill Phase IV Final Plat.

-Douglas W. Adams to FKH SFR Propco G LP, for $187,900, for Lot 19 in Meadows at Meriweather Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Logan Buchanan to FKH SFR Propco G LP, for $244,700, for Lot 15 in Bridlewood Parc Sector Two.

-Oluwagbemisola Bankole to FKH SFR Propco G LP, for $248,250, for Lot 54 in St. Charles Place Phase Two Sector 7.

-IRA Innovations LLC FBO Kevin W. Glass IRA to Casey Cutler, for $129,900, for Lot 152 in Saratoga Townhomes.

-Virginia Craig to Christine Siegle, for $237,300, for Lot 52 in Amberley Woods 6th Sector Amended Map.

-Kelli Leigh Baker to Christiaan McDonald, for $227,500, for Lot 14 in Forest Lakes Sector 1.

-Laura T. Forbes to Christopher Warren Barnum, for $225,000, for Lot 108 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase I.

-Wayne S. Banks to Cynthia Gray Pitesa, for $162,000, for Lot 58 in Wyndham Camden Sector.

-First Bank of Alabama to Pelham Board of Education, for $468,000, for property in Section 11, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Michael Bentley to Thomas A. Ascher, for $415,000, for Lot 124 in Willow Branch Sector 1.

-Meadows Allison Kurts to Roshima W. Waller, for $225,000, for Lot 2 in Mission Hills First Sector.

-Downs Family Trust 2012 in Robert E. Gosnell, for $59,900, for Lots 1, 2 and 3 in Turtle Cove Phase I.

-Aaron Vincent to Janice L. Vincent, for $143,000, for Lot 49 in Valley Station Second Sector.

-Abigail Diane Heinke to Xpress Investments LLC, for $300,000, for Lot 23 in Lenox Place Phase 2.

-Denise Cunningham to Jennifer L. Dickey, for $287,000, for Lot 106 in Old Cahaba Winter Crest Sector.

-Deborah L. Levine to James Phillip Paulk, for $510,000, for Lot 14 in Parc at Greystone.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $50,000, for Lot 7-56 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Matthew E. Warden to Gregory Yund, for $295,000, for Lot 3 in Gentle Forest.

-Jason Hudson to Abigail Grace Bates, for $300,000, for Lot 10 in Little Oak Ridge Estates Second Sector.

-Jason L. Carner to Solomon H. Smith, for $950,000, for Lot 7 in Greystone Legacy 5th Sector Resurvey of Lots 7, 516A, 518 and Common Area B.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Leslie Townsend, for $277,295, for Lot 312 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 2.

-Rajaiah Jebackumar to Yukui Tang, for $780,000, for Lot 9 in Greystone 6th Sector.

-Robert S. Davidson to Venumadhav Chakilam, for $565,000, for Lot 47 in Rushing Parc Sector Two Amended Map.

-Micah Brent Garrett to John T. Bates, for $325,000, for Lot 4 in Maple Leaf Estates.

-Word of God Foundation to William Nathan McAlister, for $245,000, for Lot 21 in Meadowlark.

-Ross Martin Lambert to Christian Vargas, for $205,000, for Lot 537 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase 1.

-Wilee Allen Miller to Ross Williams, for $445,000, for Lot 203 in Lakewood Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Benjamin Lee Brown, for $532,309, for Lot 678 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-ARVM 5 LLC to AMNL Asset Company 2 LLC, for $888,753.23, for Lot 131 in Corsentinos Addition to Eagle Wood Estates 4th Sector 1st Phase, Lot 2 in Navajo Hills 6th Sector, Lot 154 in Waterford Village Sector 4 and Lot 49 in Meadows at Meriweather Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Kathy Gipson, for $511,327, for Lot 642 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Sandra K. Brown to Sarah Brewster Dyess, for $650,000, for property in Section 24, Township 21 South, Range 2 West and property in Section 13, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Austin Dixon to Charles Pilleteri, for $35,000, for Lot 1 in Village at Stonehaven.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Carol Deandrea Palmer, for $243,280, for Lot 22 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-John C. Moran to Clay C. Dickinson, for $485,000, for Lot 4 in Tara Sector Three.

-Christina L. Kirby to Lynne Patricia D’Alessandro, for $206,000, for Lot 3 in Narrows Reach Sector Phase 2 Final Record Plat.

-Sara S. Innes to William Ledbetter, for $740,000, for Lot 19-18 in Mt Laurel Phase IIIB Sector 1.

-Anthony L. Quesenberry to Michael Jason Boaz, for $332,500, for Lot 19 in Sandpiper Trail Sector II.

-Jan K. Battle to Ronald E. Hamilton, for $370,000, for Lot 4 in Saddle Lake Farms Second Addition Final Plat.

-Jayson James Farrow to Henry E. Sanders, for $350,000, for Lot 34 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 3rd Addition.

-Zachary D. Pittman to Carol Jones, for $330,000, for Lot 39 in Calumet Meadow.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Nathaniel J. Goodall, for $452,947, for Lot 805 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8A.

-Rebekah K. Folden to Teddie Mae Wall, for $270,000, for Lot 60 in Villas Belvedere.

-Melanie T. Lyons to Kalm Real Estate LLC, for $105,000, for Lot 502 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Howard James Corra, for $420,682, for Lot 4141 in Abingdon Phase 2.

-Spartan Invest LLC to Sidney R. Lien, for $127,000, for property in Section 14, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Paige C. Adkison to Shannon Matthews, for $133,900, for Lot 1203 in Gables a Condominium.

-ThereseO. Neill Gray to William Brandon Mallette, for $320,000, for Lot 112 in Riverchase West Fourth Addition.

-Fay R. Tidwell to Fay R. Tidwell, for $182,960, for Lot 11 in Shoal Creek Highlands First Sector.

-Amanda E. Creighton to Daniel O’Donnell, for $405,000, for Lot 408 in Old Cahaba Lakewood Sector Resurvey of Lots 406 thru 422 Amended Map.

-Christi Vines Hice to Randall Breedlove, for $300,000, for Lot 236 in Eagle Point 2nd Sector Phase I.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Byron Leketon Williams, for $290,295, for Lot 326 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 2.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Carl James Thomas, for $456,514, for Lot 4133 in Abingdon by the River Phase 2.

-Lauren Helene Barrus to James Brazier, for $240,000, for Lot 13 in Spring Gate Sector One.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Austin Brown, for $196,320, for Lot 82 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Town Builders Inc. to Sara P. Maugh, for $777,728, for Lot 22-06 in Mt Laurel Phase IIIB Sector 2.

-Jimmy E. McClain to Mito Supply Incorporated, for $425,000, for property in Section 17, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

July 1

-Tommy E. Payton to Dana L. Taff, for $230,000, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-William E. Hutchison to Tommy Ray Cole, for $180,000, for Lot 20 in Stonecreek Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Richard L. Massie to Mollie Miriam Elizabeth Sawyer, for $123,500, for Lot 3 in Valley Bloch Townhomes.

-Connie Strider to Randall O. Hicks, for $336,000, for property in Section 33, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Jason C. Piedra, for $313,375, for Lot 329 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 2.

-Grand Reserve at Pelham LLC to Westdale Grand Pelham LLC, for $43,000,000, for Lot 1 in Cole & Awtrey Resurvey and property in Section 19, Township 20 South, Range 2 West and property in Section 30, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-John Hayden Ballard to Christopher R. Smith, for $225,000, for Lot 18 in Meadowlark.

-Michael J. Bass to Ivan Diaz, for $25,000, for Lot 183 in Heritage Trace Phase 1 Sector 1.

-Cynda Holland to Christopher T. Holland, for $89,847, for property in Section 29, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Ada M. Aguilar to Atanas Stefanov, for $1,660,000, for Lot 16 in Southlake First Addition.

-Home SFR Borrower LLC to Midway Exchange Borrower 1 LLC, for $181,900, for Lot 107 in Builders Group Addition to the Glen at Stonehaven Phase One.

-Karin E. Riley to William Calvin Mackey, for $260,000, for Lot 5 in Cahaba Beach Townhomes.

-ARVM 5 LLC to ARMM Asset Company 1 LLC, for $289,861.31, for Lot 8 in Lexington Parc Sector 1.

-Mupr 3 Assets LLC to ARMM Asset Company 1 LLC, for $231,064.19, for Lot 225 in Shiloh Creek Phase 2 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Dennis Creighton, for $575,140, for Lot 36 in Henley Subdivision Sector 1.

-Wanda L. Garmon to Madison Bierman, for $255,000, for Lot 18 in Crosscreek Cove Resurvey of Lot 18.

-Kelvin Terrell Dorsey to Daniel K. Haley, for $600,000, for Lot 21 in Grand Oaks Resurvey of Lots 21 and 22 Final Plat.

-Diana Kay Barnes to Latrissa Adams, for $262,000, for Lot 67 in Navajo Hills 7th Sector.

-Gary D. Smith to John Therrell, for $356,000, for Lot 432 in Stoneykirk at Ballantrae Phase 1.

-Dedra C. Arledge to Brian McCollum, for $253,000, for Lot 234 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 5.

-Timothy A. Causey to Margaret Massey, for $390,000, for Lot 171 in Hillsboro Subdivision Phase III.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Wilson Chase Brashier, for $306,600, for Lot 123 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-James W. Underwood to Kelly Mullins, for $697,000, for Lot 18 in Meadow Brook Estates First Sector.

-William K. Burke to Alexander S. Ryals, for $820,000, for Lot 22-108 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase II.

-Adams Homes LLC to Priscilla Renee Dennis, for $278,554, for Lot 115 in Colonial Oaks Phase 2.

-Bonnie L. Goodwin to Patricia Ann Gable, for $493,500, for Lot 2959 in Highland Lakes 29th Sector Resurvey of Lots 2959 & 2961.

-Robert M. Anderson to Patricia Ann Crunk Partridge, for $405,000, for Lot 1315 in Macallan at Ballantrae Phase I Final Plat.

-Tall Timbers LLC to Mark Burnett, for $135,000, for Lot 46 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase I Sector 2 Final Plat.

-JPP Properties LLC to City of Pelham, for $725,000, for property in Section 6, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to James Robert Pinkston, for $221,575, for Lot 235 in Springs Crossing Sector 2.

-Tiffany Dyl to Simplify Properties LLC, for $202,300, for Lot 9 in Chanda Terrace 6th Sector.

-JBL Holdings LLC to Dustin R. Pratt, for $75,000, for property in Section 8, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Cleophus Adam Strong, for $256,165, for Lot 17 in Country View Estates Phase 3.

-Aarohi Holdings LLC to AVHS AL I LLC, for $220,000, for Lot 55 in Union Station Phase II.

-Morgan Olivia Kennamer to Megan L. McDonald, for $255,000, for Lot 49 in Stratford Place Phase V.

-Nickolas Paul Johnson to Fountainhead Capital LLC, for $175,000, for Lot 12 in Rocky Ridge Townhomes Phase One.

-Mary Nell Moattes Lockhart to Harry E. Townley, for $470,000, for Lot 79 in Parc at Greystone.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Corvelle Roland, for $280,300, for Lot 1578 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Shenal Viduranga Danapala Mudiyanselage, for $256,350, for Lot 19 in Country View Estates Phase 3.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Christopher Miles, for $282,245, for Lot 330 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 2.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Welton C. Banks, for $197,690, for Lot 234 in Springs Crossing Sector 2.

-Donovan Builders LLC to David B. Kellis, for $600,797, for Lot 24 in Lake Wood Estates Subdivision.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Timothy L. Webster, for $304,400, for Lot 1565 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.

-Haney Properties LLC to Jack C. Collins, for $475,000, for Lots A-1, A-2 and B-1 in Scottsdale Plaza Resurvey of Lots A and B.

-Harry E. Townley to David Lee Thomas, for $1,650,000, for Lot 713 in Greystone Legacy 7th Sector.

-Stephanie Ledbetter to Joshua David Sullen, for $265,000, for Lot 39 in Bent River Estates Phase I.

-Suzanne Hall Wood to Nathan F. Powell, for $1,050,000, for Lot 5 in Canterbury Cove.

-Lakelife Trust to Thomas Herring Schrock, for $1,242,790, for Lot 1051 in Blackridge Phase 1B.

-Cynthia N. Spencer to Steven Wayne Chance, for $245,000, for Lot 20 in Homestead Sector A.

-Amanda Martin Sudderth to RM1 SFR Propco A LP, for $250,000, for Lot 525 in Spratlins Addition to Shelby Forest Estates.

-Wesley David Criswell to Gina Guerrero, for $164,900, for property in Section 32, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Lauren Leigh Pence to John David Easton, for $235,000, for Lot 24 in Laurel Woods 6th Sector.

-Taylor G. Jones to OP SPE TPA 1 LLC, for $237,300, for Lot 3-48 in Chelsea Park 3rd Sector.

-Terry Falkner to Sharon Higgins, for $89,020, for property in Section 6, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Bobby J. Fuller to Richard Maddox, for $128,000, for Lot 1 in Fullers Pond.

-Jenny Daw Ellison to Homer R. Etheredge, for $349,600, for Lot 41 in Chelsea Ridge Estates 1st Sector.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Kiwanis V. Drake, for $438,379, for Lot 144 in Simms Landing Phase 1B Final Plat.

-Amy B. Pickens to Eddie T. Roberts, for $515,000, for Lot 7 in Willow Island.

-Michael Justin Davidson to Michael Justin Davidson, for $411,900, for Lot 40 in Lake Forest Sixth Sector.

-Vaughn Realty LLC to Vaughn 280 Realty LLC, for $916,680, for property in Section 24, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Nadia McBryar to Jesse Wukasch, for $280,000, for Lot 27 in Apache Ridge First Sector.

-Michael L. Bice to Leslie Ann Simmons, for $142,720, for property in Section 13, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Billie Earl Brasher to Jimmy R. Howard, for $80,000, for Lots 4, 5 and 6 in Legion Heights.