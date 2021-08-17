Dunn announces candidacy for District Court Judge

FROM STAFF REPORTS

On Tuesday, Aug. 17, Bill Dunn announced his candidacy as a Republican for Shelby County District Judge Place 1 for the upcoming 2022 elections at a campaign kickoff event held at Margarita Grill in Pelham.

This position presides over the Juvenile Court Division of the District Court and is primarily responsible for juvenile matters concerning dependency, delinquency and truancy cases as well as paternity establishment and child support enforcement cases. This position is currently held by Judge Jim Kramer, who has announced he will not seek re-election after having served for three terms.

Dunn first became involved with the Shelby County Juvenile Court as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer under the guidance of Judge Patti Smith in 1996 while in law school. After graduating and passing the bar exam in 1997, Dunn has devoted the overwhelming majority of his legal career to serving children and families in the Shelby County Juvenile Court.

Dunn has served as contract counsel for the Shelby County Department of Human Resources, as appointed counsel representing parents in juvenile dependency matters, and currently serves as a guardian ad litem for children with cases before the Juvenile Court. Dunn has also served as appointed counsel for juveniles in juvenile delinquency matters and for parents in truancy matters.

Dunn believes his vast experience in all aspects of juvenile court matters over the last 25 years make him extremely well-qualified to serve the children and families of Shelby County as the next District Court Judge.

The 2022 Republican primary election is scheduled for Tuesday, May 24.