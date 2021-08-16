UM receives donation to benefit minority scholarships

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The University of Montevallo Foundation has received a $50,000 gift to create the Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits and Gerry Rivero Scholarship for UM’s Minorities Achieving Dreams of Excellence (M.A.D.E.) program.

As a result of the donation, $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to 25 deserving students in the M.A.D.E. program during the next two academic years, while the remainder of the donation will be used to endow the scholarship in perpetuity.

“M.A.D.E. is proud to have wonderful partners in our community who invest in the future of our students, provide our students the opportunity to gain the Montevallo experience, and exemplify a culture of kindness,” said UM Student Diversity Recruitment and Retention Coordinator Jason Perry, director of M.A.D.E. “We know that this contribution will positively impact the next generation of minority leaders, and we want to express our deepest gratitude.”

The M.A.D.E. program assists minority students at UM in overcoming the social, emotional, academic and professional challenges that can come with college. M.A.D.E. provides a safe and supportive environment for minority students to grow, connect with relatable students and build a community of peers, faculty and staff committed to their success.

“As an alumni and current member of the University of Montevallo Foundation Board, I am so proud of this institution’s long-term commitment to building a community committed to investing in the success of minority students,” said Gerry Rivero, executive vice president and managing director of Coastal-Pacific Wine & Spirits, a division of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. “The M.A.D.E. program will have a significant positive impact in helping minority students at the school build success in the classroom and prepare to become future leaders in business. As a minority student myself, I can speak from experience that supporting and investing in a diversity, equity and inclusion program can impact and change lives.”