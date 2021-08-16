J.H. Hensley

Wilsonville

J.H. Hensley, age 71, of Wilsonville, passed away Saturday, Aug. 14.

The visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 18 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Gardens. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

