Robbie Lynn Horton

Columbiana

Robbie Lynn Horton, age 64, of Columbiana, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 11.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 14 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Ronnie Massey officiating. Burial will follow at Columbiana City Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

