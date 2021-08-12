Robbie Lynn Horton
Columbiana
Robbie Lynn Horton, age 64, of Columbiana, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 11.
The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 14 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Ronnie Massey officiating. Burial will follow at Columbiana City Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.
John C. Morris, Jr.
