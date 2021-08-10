Police reports for the week of Aug. 8, 2021

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from July 26-Aug. 4:

Alabaster

July 26

-Property damage from the 40 block of Buck Creek Plaza. A vacuum awning valued at $2,000 was damaged.

-Information only from Weatherly Club Drive at Alabaster Boulevard.

-Public intoxication from the 600 block of First Street North.

-Property damage from Alabama 119 at First Street Southwest. A tire valued at $250 was damaged.

-Fraud-identity theft, larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing from the 300 block of Grande View Trail. A total of $1,000 was stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1100 block of Eagle Drive.

-Information report from the 1400 block of Heather Lane.

-Capias warrant from the 238-mile marker of I-65.

July 27

-Harassing communications from the 200 block of First Street North.

-Harassment from the 500 block of First Street Southwest.

-Larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive. A Chico’s car seat valued at $199.99 and households goods valued at $129.99 were stolen.

-Larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive. Five hoverboards valued at $749.95 were stolen.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 1300 block of First Street North. A rear passenger window of a 2013 Ford Explorer sustained $350 in damages.

-Unlawful possession of a concealed weapon on person/vehicle from the 100 block of Smokey Road. A mini-Draco, Glock 19 and Glock 27 firearms were seized.

-Failure to appear-failure to signal from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Duty upon striking unoccupied vehicle from the 9000 block of Alabama 119.=

July 28

-Possession of a controlled substance from U.S. 31 and Ozley Road. Drugs/narcotics and amphetamines/methamphetamines were seized.

-Property damage from the 300 block of South Colonial Drive. A Toyota Camry sustained $300 in damages.

-Information report from the 200 block of First Street North. Three money orders totaling $1,442 were stolen.

-Theft of property first degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Items totaling $8,431 were stolen.

-Property damage from the 300 block of South Colonial Drive. A 2019 Ram 1500 sustained $1,000 in damages.

-Possession of a forged instrument second degree from the 10000 block of Alabama 119.

-Trespassing notice from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Domestic violence-third degree-harassing communications from the 1800 block of Smoke Tree Lane.

July 29

-Capias warrant from the 1400 block of Smokey Road.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 1700 block of Tahiti Lane.

-Property damage from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A 2013 Ford Edge sustained $1,000 in damages.

-Larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $63.14 was stolen.

-Domestic incident from the 1000 block of Willow Creek Court.

-Information report from the 400 block of Cornwall, Maylene.

-Larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Consumable goods valued at $107.26 were stolen.

-DUI-alcohol from the 7300 block of Alabama 119.

July 30

-Information report from the 200 block of Second Street Southwest. A firearm was seized.

-Driving while license suspended from the 500 block of Old Highway 31.

-Information report from the 1000 block of First Street North.

-Larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing from the 2100 block of North Grande View Lane. An Eastwood welder valued at $1,500 was stolen.

-Information report from the 100 block of Grande View Parkway.

-DUI-alcohol from the 8600 block of Alabama 119.

July 31

-Domestic incident from the 1000 block of Willow Creek Court.

-Information report from the 1300 block of Brown Circle.

-DUI-alcohol from the 11100 block of Alabama 119.

-Information report from the 100 block of Tall Timber Road.

-Information only from the 1300 block of Old Boston Road. A cell phone valued at $244 was stolen.

-DUI-alcohol, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 31 North and Shelby County 68. A narcotics pipe was seized.

-Harassment from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

Aug. 1

-DUI-alcohol from the 4600 block of Alabama 119, Montevallo.

-Trespassing notice from the 1800 block of Smoketree Lane.

-Information report from the 500 block of Industrial Road.

Calera

July 23

-Interference with a domestic violence emergency call, domestic violence second degree-strangulation, domestic violence third degree-assault.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Stonebriar Drive.

-Theft of property second degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Court commitment order from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Death investigation from the 300 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-DUI-combined substance from the 8300 block of U.S. 31.

July 24

-Failure to appear (three counts) from McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Drug overdose from Kerry Drive.

-Runaway juvenile from the 2100 block of 15th Street.

-DUI-alcohol, attempting to elude from the 1500 block of Shelby County 89.

-Failure to appear (four counts) from U.S. 31 and Alabama Furniture.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 300 block of Shelby County 304.

-Property damage from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

July 25

-Duty to remain at scene of accident from the 5000 block of Springcreek Road.

-Domestic violence second degree-strangulation, domestic violence third degree-assault, menacing (gun) from the 1600 block of 22nd Avenue.

-Failure to appear from the 400 block of Middle Street, Montevallo.

-Property damage from the 200 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property, burglary third degree-residence, theft of property second degree from the 900 block of 10th Street.

-Theft of property third degree, burglary third degree-residence from the 400 block of Camden Cove Circle.

July 26

-Death investigation from the 1000 block of Kerry Drive.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment from U.S. 31 and Alabama 25.

-Attempting to elude (two counts) from the 100 block of Enclave Avenue.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Incident from the 100 block of Ashby Street.

-Duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle, property damage from the 2000 block of Kerry Circle.

-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Runaway juvenile from the 200 block of The Heights Drive.

-Incident from the 900 block of 18th Street.

July 27

-Robbery first degree (four counts) from the 100 block of Hampton Drive.

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to business property, theft of property fourth degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 60 block of Shelby County 67.

-Receiving stolen property second degree, possession of concealed weapon without permit from the 5900 block of Spring Creek Road.

-Burglary third degree-non-residence, theft of property first degree from the 80 block of Metro Drive.

-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Criminal mischief second degree-damage to business property, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property second degree from the 80 block of Leah Lane.

July 28

-Failure to appear from the 3900 block of Alabama 25, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 400 block of Camden Cove Circle.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 2000 block of Kensington Court.

-Incident from the 900 block of Shelby County 67.

-Agency assist from the 5000 block of U.S. 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

July 29

-Domestic violence third degree-menacing (knife) from the 70 block of Shelby County 63.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Incident from the 100 block of The Heights Drive.

-Duty to remain at scene of accident from the 27-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Harassing communications from the 1100 block of Merion Drive.

-Failure to appear from Shelby County 47 at Alabama 25, Columbiana.

-Criminal mischief first degree-damage to business property from Limestone Parkway.

July 30

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 100 block of Camden Cove Parkway.

-Public intoxication from the 90 block of Metro Drive.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Ninth Street.

Helena

July 26

-Miscellaneous information, suicide threat from Dunham Circle.

July 28

-Failure to appear from the Hoover City Jail, Hoover.

July 29

-Suicide attempt from First Avenue West.

July 30

-Police information from the 1000 block of Brook Drive.

-Suicide attempt from Shelby County 52 East.

-Property damage from South Shades Crest Road.

-Fraud-identity theft from Pecan Lane.

-Information only from Coalmont Road.

-Domestic incident from the 3300 block of Helena Road.

-Domestic-harassment (family) from Bowron Road.

July 31

-Domestic incident from Shelby County 52 West at Oakview Lane.

-Domestic-simple assault (family), interference with a domestic violence emergency call from MacQueen Drive.

-Possessing a forged instrument, drug paraphernalia-first offense from the 100 block of Brook Drive.

Montevallo

July 29

-Information only from Sequoia Street (residence/home).

July 30

-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from Spring Creek Road (highway/street). Confiscated was marijuana 12.00 grams, clear plastic bag of marijuana, black plastic digital scales, $90 cash and a black leather-like shoulder bag valued at $142.

-Domestic Incident from Cobblestone Lane (residence/home).

July 31

-Assault – domestic – harassment – family from Discovery Drive (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from Cambridge Park Drive (residence/home).

Aug. 2

-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, less than $500 from AL Highway 25 (supermarket). Stolen was an iPhone valued at $400.

-Larceny/theft – TOLP III theft of lost property from AL Highway 25 (supermarket). Stolen was an iPhone valued at $400.

-Larceny/theft – theft – vehicle parts, $500-less than $1,500 and burglary – UBEV unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from AL Highway 25 (residence/home). Stolen was a stereo mounting, Kenwood amplifier, Kenwood receiver, speaker box and Kenwood speakers valued at $658.97.

Aug. 3

-Burglary – non-residence – force and larceny/theft – TOP 2, $1,500-$2,500 from AL Highway 25 (convenient store). Stolen was U.S. currency valued at $400. Damaged was a store register and front door glass valued at $1,500.

-Burglary – non-residence – force and larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, less than $500 from Middle Street (convenient store). Stolen was electronic cigarettes, candy, BIC lighters and drink valued at $200.

-Larceny/theft – miscellaneous theft from AL Highway 25 (convenient store). Stolen was U.S. currency valued at $3,656.79.

Aug. 4

-Information only from King Street and College Drive (highway/street).

Pelham

July 25

-Theft from the 600 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (service/gas station). Stolen, not recovered was beer valued at $20.

-Traffic stop from the 2700 Block of Pelham Parkway (highway/road/alley). Recovered was a container and grinder valued at $0.

-Drugs-pros def from the 3400 Block of Wildewood Drive (highway/road/alley). Recovered was marijuana, grinder and bong valued at $0.

July 26

-Theft from the 4000 Block of Camellia Ridge Cove (construction site). Stolen, not recovered was a rock and sink valued at $230.

-Theft from the 2500 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $1,500.

July 27

-Theft-vehicle from the 2700 Block of Pelham Parkway (rental storage facility). Stolen, not recovered was an auto valued at $30,000.

July 28

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 200 Block of Mitoba Trail (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was sunglasses valued at $30.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Hayesbury Lane (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a computer, backpack, credit cards, license and cell phone valued at $950.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Hayesbury Lane (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a weapon valued at $50.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Hayesbury Lane (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a checkbook valued at $1.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Hayesbury Court (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a kay and bag valued at $10.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Hayesbury Court (Residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a cell phone valued at $40.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Hayesbury Court (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency and miscellaneous valued at $320.

July 30

-Fraud from the 100 Block of Bishop Circle (other/unknown location). Lost was U.S. currency valued at $904.

-Theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (government/public building). Stolen, not recovered was checks valued at $2.

Vincent

July 4

-Property damage from Autumn Drive. A 2007 Ford Focus was damaged.

July 7

-Littering from Dorough Ranch Road.

July 8

-Burglary, theft of property from an unspecified location in Vincent. Assorted antique dishes, assorted antique furniture and two gas heaters were stolen.

-Unclassified incident from Darnell Drive.

July 13

-Theft of property from Youngblood Road. A 2007 Toyota Rav4 was stolen.

July 18

-Harassment from Goodwin Circle.

-Property damage from Shelby County 85. A 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee was damaged.