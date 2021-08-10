Patricia Ann Gibson
Patricia Ann Gibson
Jemison
Patricia Ann Gibson, age 61, of Jemison, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10.
The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 12 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Bro. Jonathan Gullege officiating. Burial will follow at Providence Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.
Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.
