Patricia Ann Gibson

Jemison

Patricia Ann Gibson, age 61, of Jemison, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 12 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Bro. Jonathan Gullege officiating. Burial will follow at Providence Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

