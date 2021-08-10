August 10, 2021

Marriages for the week of Aug. 8, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 12:28 pm Tuesday, August 10, 2021

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from July 26-30:

-Kenneth Eric Vonhollen to Sheila Ann Gibson.

-Dakota Starr Holland to Ian Michael Lee.

-Tyler Lamar Burks to Rolinda Lashawn Holt.

-Alisha Lee Ann Pineda to Jaime Humberto Vela.

-Mitchell Allen Reaves to Kaitlyn Marie Arrington.

-Abby Katelyn Winther to Ashley Michelle Byrd.

-Andrew Wayne Morris to Emily Katherine Cole.

-Allison Christine Cochran to Cason Lee Gooch.

-Quinton Chet Burnett to Lea Anniston Bates.

-Dylan Scott Burke to Courtney Danielle Walters.

-Ulysses Leandrea Griffin to Chloe Maria Christina Seabrooke.

-Jordyn Taylor Forth to Justin Steven Knight.

-Grant Michael Hogan to Brittany Nicole Atwell.

-Michael Francis Cason to Allison Ann Gregg.

-Maureen Elizabeth Balough to Thomas Lowell Thompson.

Print Article

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries