August 10, 2021

John C. Morris, Jr.

By Staff Reports

Published 8:11 pm Tuesday, August 10, 2021

John C. Morris, Jr.
Wilsonville

John C. Morris, Jr., age 75, of Wilsonville, passed away Monday, Aug. 9.

Mr. Morris is preceded in death by his parents, John C. Morris, Sr. and Dorothy Moore Morris.  He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Cora June Morris; children, Tabitha Dennis (Blake), James Earl Morris, Philip Lowell Morris (Charity), John Kevin Morris, Kelly L. Ricks, Brian H. Ricks, and Jackie L. Ricks (Mea); niece, Katie S. Morris; brother, Sunny Morris (Rosie); sisters, Quinell Morris (Michael) and Zelinda Ogle; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other friends.

