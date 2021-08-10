Arrest reports for the week of Aug. 8, 2021

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from July 26 through Aug. 3:

Alabaster

July 26

-Justin Jay Harris, 33, of Ralph, Alabama, public intoxication.

July 27

-Andy Dewayne Woods, 37, of Montevallo, capias warrant.

-Jeremy Lee Whitfield, 30, of Alabaster, failure to appear (three counts).

-Karla Eugenia Paz-Ramirez, 38, of Alabaster, larceny/theft-theft.

-Jamarcus Dewayne Elmore, 21, of Calera, unlawful possession of a concealed weapon on person.

July 28

-Garrett Morgan Salter, 30, of Chelsea, possession of a controlled substance.

-Nicholas Houston Ferguson, 19, of Chelsea, possession of a controlled substance.

July 29

-Paul Roger Vickerstaff, 66, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.

-Valerie Renee Nelms, 34, of Pelham, larceny/theft, theft-pickpocket.

-Emily Kathleen Bonds (Brewer), 30, of Clanton, theft of property fourth degree.

July 30

-Kenneth Lee McPherson, 54, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.

-Gabriel Akeem Hale, 23, of Alabaster, alias warrant (two counts), capias warrant (two counts).

July 31

-Christopher Michael Mueller, 39, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Timothy Joseph Ludorf, 58, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.

Aug. 1

-Caleb Allen Lawrence, 31, of Montevallo, DUI-alcohol.

Calera

July 23

-Patrick Benjamin Daniels, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

-Phillip Roderick Thomas, failure to appear.

-Dana Faye Fleming, theft of property second degree.

-Clarence Gilmore Simmons, failure to appear (two counts).

-Derrick Jerome Snead, court commitment order.

-Cheryl Bobo McClain, DUI-combined substance.

-Krista Deann Blackmon, failure to appear.

July 24

-Joshua Kim Sweat, failure to appear (three counts).

-Miguel Nunez Anastacio, attempting to elude, DUI-alcohol.

-Octavia Tanaye Bailey, failure to appear (four counts).

-Kevin Lee Odom, failure to appear (two counts).

-Richard Harrison Dennis, failure to appear.

July 25

-Caleb Isai Andrade, failure to appear, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, drug paraphernalia.

July 26

-Julian Alexander Murray, failure to appear.

-Quintezz Daunte Stevens, failure to appear (three counts).

July 27

-Christopher James Lewis, robbery first degree-injury or deadly weapon.

-Christopher James Lewis, receiving stolen property second degree, possession of a concealed weapon without permit.

-Tony Benard Lockett, failure to appear (three counts).

July 28

-Demetrius Lamar Hale, failure to appear.

-Paul Alan Leach, agency assist.

July 29

-Rodrick Oneal McGuffie, failure to appear.

-Michael Tylor Doss, failure to appear.

July 30

-Jimmy Wayne Jones, public intoxication.

Helena

July 26

-Thomas William Anderson, 27, bail jumping.

July 27

-Richard Lewis Nelms Jr., 41, bail jumping.

July 28

-Jason Eric Johnson, 26, failure to appear.

July 30

-James Madison White, 39, domestic-harassment.

July 31

-Juston Colby Taylor, 18, possessing forged instrument, drug paraphernalia-first offense.

Montevallo

Aug. 1

-Daniel Leo Bailey, 33, of Clanton, traffic – driving under the influence.

Aug. 3

-Bryant Joseph Reeves, 52, of Center Point, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

Pelham

July 25

-Thomas Melvin, 34, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief.

July 26

-Kadin Baker, 23, of Hoover, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Carlos Page, 40, of Birmingha, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle.

-Dylan Layton, 21, of Bascom, FL, domestic violence – third degree – coercion (simple assault).

July 27

-Lenora Pickett, 58, of Vestavia, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

-Justin Harris, 33, of Ralph, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

-Rodreguise Patton, 28, of Birmingham, license to carry pistol in vehicle or concealed on person.

July 28

-Stacy Segars, 44, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Jeremy Whitfield, 30, of Vincent, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

-Nicholas Smith, 22, of Pelham, obstruction – obstructing court order.

-Lawrence Zumbrun, 39, of Orlando, FL, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and illegal possession or fraudulent use of credit card or debit.

July 29

-Kyle Doughty, 41, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

July 30

-Luther Allison, 45, of Gurley, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

-Sean Kaiser, 38, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

July 31

-Pauline McConathy, 29, of Oxford, domestic violence – second degree – aggravated assault.

-Steven Waldon, 40, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.