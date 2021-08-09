Kermit Houston Roberson

Calera

Kermit Houston Roberson, age 80, of Calera, passed away Friday, Aug. 6.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 at Grace Community Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m., at the church with Rev. Jason Jarvis officiating. Burial will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Roberson is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Roberson.

He is survived by his children, Steve Roberson (Sandy), Michael Roberson (Candace), Jennifer Nabors (Tim); brother, Kenneth Roberson (Janet); sister, Vickie Lewis (Michael); grandchildren, Jason Roberson (Crystal), Jamie Benson (Matt), Brantley Williams (Josh), Brooke Davis (Michael), Hunter Nabors, Somer Roberson, Jenna Nabors; nine great grandchildren; and best friend, Betty Ingram.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Grace Chapel Community Church at 215 Hwy 310, Calera, AL 35040.

