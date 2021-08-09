Gregory Joiner

Chelsea

Gregory Joiner, age 62, of Chelsea, passed away Friday, Aug. 6.

The visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 at Liberty Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., at the church with Dr. Tim Cox officiating. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Joiner is survived by his wife, Valerie Joiner; children, Meghann Spidle (Daniel), Randy Joiner, Emily Branch (Jacob Isdell), Ryan Branch, Rachel Cochran; grandchildren, Landen, Madeline Spidle; sister, Rebecca Turner (Eric); and a host of other family and friends.

