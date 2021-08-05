Edgar Smith
Edgar Smith
Chelsea
Edgar Smith, age 92, of Chelsea, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 4.
The graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 9 at K-Springs Cemetery with Bro. Mike Kiker officiating. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.
