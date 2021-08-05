August 5, 2021

Edgar Smith

Published 1:32 pm Thursday, August 5, 2021

Edgar Smith
Chelsea

Edgar Smith, age 92, of Chelsea, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 4.

The graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 9 at K-Springs Cemetery with Bro. Mike Kiker officiating. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

