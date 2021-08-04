Charles Gregory Bryan

Charles Gregory Bryan, age 84, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, July 29, at St. Vincents St. Clair hospital in Pell City.

He was born on May 2, 1937 in Meridian, Mississippi, the only child of Gregory and Mary Alice Bryan. He attended Meridian High School where he excelled in football, baseball and basketball. He went on to Mississippi College where he continued his successful athletic career on the football and baseball field. He graduated in 1959 with a degree in physical education.

Upon his graduation from college he joined the United States Marines Corp. Along with playing baseball for the Marines, he served his country with distinction rising to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel until his retirement in 1979. He is a Vietnam War veteran and received the following medals: Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with three stars, RVNMUC Gallantry Cross with Silver Star, RVNMUS Gallantry Cross with Palm and Frame, Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device, Combat Action Ribbon, Bronze Star Medal with Gold Star and V Device, Meritorious Unit Citation, RVNMUCCAC (1st class), Meritorious Service Medal, Expert Badge Pistol, Expert Badge Rifle. Serving in the United States Marines Corps was a lifelong source of pride and joy.

Following his retirement from the United States Marines Corp he was instrumental in the forming of Sav-A-Life in Birmingham and fought for the lives of the unborn. Afterwards, he joined the staff at Briarwood Presbyterian Church in Birmingham and worked in evangelism spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ around the world. In his later years you could find him working as an usher for the Birmingham Barons and volunteering at American Village in Montevallo. He was also an active member at First Baptist Church of Alabaster.

He was preceded in death by his son, David Gregory Bryan, and his parents.

He is survived by the mother of his children, Marcia Bryan; his four beloved daughters, Cythia Bryan Humber, Lisa (Scott) Whitted, Jennifer (Evans) Bailey, and Megan (Rodney) Collins; 11 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.

A visitation for Charles will be held Monday, Aug. 9 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Alabaster, 903 3rd Ave. NW, Alabaster, Alabama 35007. A memorial service to honor his life will be held at First Baptist Church of Alabaster on Monday, Aug. 9 at 12 p.m. with the burial following at Alabama National Cemetery, 3133 Highway 119, Montevallo, Alabama 35115, at 2:00 pm.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at Rockcofuneralmontevallo.com for the Bryan family.