Wilsonville Library to host guest authors, expert

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

WILSONVILLE — The Vernice Stoudenmire Public Library in Wilsonville is planning to host some special guests in August and September, including two authors and a food preservation expert.

On Thursday, Aug. 5, author Lauren K. Denton will make an appearance at the library at 6:30 p.m. Denton is known for her contemporary works of Southern women’s fiction, including “The Hideaway” and “Hurricane Season.”

Then, on Tuesday, Aug. 24, the library will welcome Glenn Wills, the author of “Forgotten Alabama” and “More Forgotten Alabama,” which document the state’s abandoned and forgotten structures. This event will also begin at 6:30 p.m.

Then, in September, Angela Treadway of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System will stop by the library on Sept. 2 to share a course on food preservation called “Preserving Summer’s Bounty” also beginning at 6:30.

“We’re a very small library trying to do a lot for our small town,” said Wilsonville Librarian Robin Griffin.

For more information about these and other library events, call the Wilsonville Library at 205-669-6180.