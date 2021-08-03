Title change results in new Miss Shelby County crown holder

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

A shift in the order of the pageant world will result in a new Miss Shelby County being crowned. Mary Coker Green, originally named first runner-up of Miss Shelby County 2022 on July 10, will assume the crown Thursday, Aug. 5 in a private ceremony in Columbiana.

Coker Green takes over after the original title holder, Emma Terry, vacated her title in order to accept the role of Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen 2020. She will serve in that capacity until the next pageant is held in March of 2022.

The opening for Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen was created when Marcelle LeBlanc was named Miss America’s Outstanding Teen 2022 on July 30 in Orlando, Florida. In fact, Terry had been the first runner-up in the Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen 2020 contest, immediately making her eligible for the title.

“Her (Terry) giving that up left a vacancy for Miss Shelby County, and the rules state that when a vacancy occurs, the title holder can no longer fulfill her duties. The first runner-up will assume the title,” explained Bragan Feldman, member of the Vignette Club, sponsor of the Miss Shelby County Pageant.

Coker Green was also named the talent winner in the Miss Shelby County Pageant, following her fiddle performance of “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.”