Montevallo Farmers Market’s 2021 season to conclude in August

MONTEVALLO – When Montevallo resident Towanda Miller arrived at the Montevallo Farmers Market on Aug. 2, she headed straight for the Cereal Bar tent.

“I come to the market specifically for her,” Miller said of Cereal Bar owner Rachel Jubran’s homemade treats spread out on the table. “They’re so good, and there are so many different flavors too. I eat so many of these a week.”

Jubran, who runs Cereal Bar on the side of her job at the University of Montevallo, was one of nearly a dozen vendors selling their goods at the market.

“It’s a great way to meet people in town and at the school,” Jubran said. “It’s so fun.”

Visitors had access to an array of fresh produce, honey, plants, jewelry and handmade items.

Montevallo Main Street provided a free children’s activity at the Aug. 2 market, which took place during National Farmers Market Week.

The market is held every Monday in June-August.

The last two markets of the season will be held Aug. 9 and Aug. 16 from 3-6 p.m. at 660 Main Street.