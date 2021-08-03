Hunt named to Troy University Provost’s List
FROM STAFF REPORTS
TROY — Nathanael Hunt of Wilsonville has been named to the Provost’s List at Troy University for the summer semester/Term 5 of the 2020-2021 academic year.
The Provost’s List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65.
