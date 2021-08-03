August 3, 2021

FILE

Hunt named to Troy University Provost’s List

By Staff Reports

Published 3:11 pm Tuesday, August 3, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

TROY — Nathanael Hunt of Wilsonville has been named to the Provost’s List at Troy University for the summer semester/Term 5 of the 2020-2021 academic year.

The Provost’s List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65.

Print Article

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries