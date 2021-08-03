Ann Ingram Tyler
Chelsea
Ann Ingram Tyler, age 63, of Chelsea, passed away Friday, July 30.
The graveside service will be at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 6 at Columbiana City Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.
Mrs. Tyler was preceded in death by her husband, John Tyler; and brother, Karl Williams.
She is survived by her uncle, William T. Harrison, and aunts, Helen Harrison Phillips and Carol Harrison Smith.
