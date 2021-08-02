Sheriff’s reports for the week of Aug. 1, 2021

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from July 8-14:

July 8

-Violation of protection order, domestic violence from the 3100 block of Shelby County 45, Sterrett. A wood burning stove valued at $300, washer and dryer set valued at $650, stove valued at $150, various car parts from a 1997 Chevy Blazer valued at $600, Spark audio amplifier valued at $300 and two window air conditioning units valued at $180 were stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Sydney Lane, Chelsea.

-Harassment from the 2600 block of Egg and Butter Road, Shelby.

July 9

-Theft of property from the 300 block of Wandering Meadow Drive, Columbiana. A black lock box and approximately $5,000 in cash were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 1400 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham. A 2016 Ford Fusion was stolen.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Beacon Drive, Vandiver.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 8000 block of Alabama 155, Montevallo.

-Incident from George Roy Parkway and Shelby County 22, Calera.

-Incident from the 3400 block of Shelby County 11, Pelham.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Birmingham Street, Wilton.

-Harassing communications from the 200 block of Vineyard Lane, Birmingham.

-Duty to remain on scene of accident from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A 2013 Toyota Tacoma was damaged.

-Incident from George Roy Parkway and Shelby County 22, Calera.

July 10

-Theft of property first degree from the 3800 block of Blue Springs Road, Wilsonville. A 2008 Ford Explorer and miscellaneous tools were stolen.

-Death investigation from the 200 block of Johnson Street, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 3400 block of Shelby County 11, Pelham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 200 block of West College Street, Columbiana. A small plastic baggy with a brown substance believed to be heroin (.3 gram) was confiscated.

-Miscellaneous information from the 300 block of Shelby County 50, Vandiver.

-Criminal mischief from the 100 block of Willow View Lane, Wilsonville. A stainless wine cooler, granite kitchen countertop, tiled kitchen backsplash, ceramic planter, ceramic lamp and two unfinished bathroom walls were damaged.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Westover Road, Westover.

-Harassment from the 20 block of Monte Tierra Trail, Alabaster.

July 11

-Incident from the 0 block of Camelia Lane, Maylene.

-Drug paraphernalia from Alabama 145 and Shelby County 42, Shelby. A glass pipe with marijuana residue was confiscated, and a bottle of Citroc Orange Liquor open and partially consumed was damaged.

-DUI from the 7400 block of Alabama 119 at the 30-mile marker, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Grant Street, Wilton.

-Death investigation from the 0 block of Camelia Lane, Maylene.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 2500 block of Titonka Road, Birmingham. An Xbox gift card valued at $15 was stolen.

-Property damage from the 4000 block of Meadow Brook Road, Birmingham. A mailbox and post were damaged.

-Property damage from the 2000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A wooden door frame with door valued at $200 was damaged.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A Smith & Wesson .38 special was recovered.

July 12

-Domestic violence third degree-harassing communications from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 3000 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 31000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.

July 13

-Cruelty to animals, allowing animals to run at large from the 46000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 1200 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.

-Criminal littering from the 5000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. An American Airlines boarding pass, American Airlines verification card, Timex watch, box cutter, key fob and Seminole Golf Club disc were recovered.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A Walgreen’s medicine bottle containing a clear, liquid-like substance was confiscated.

-Incident from the 3800 block of Kinross Drive, Birmingham. Methamphetamine (13 grams) and Alprazolam (40 count, .5 milligram) were confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 500 block of Griffin Lake Trace, Birmingham.

July 14

-Property damage from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham. A 2018 Chevy Tahoe was damaged.

-Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle from the 100 block of Peachtree Lane, Leeds.

-Incident from the 100 block of Willow Branch Lane, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 200 block of Mimosa Road, Leeds.

-Domestic violence-harassing communications from the 500 block of Chelsea Station Circle, Chelsea.