Police reports for the week of Aug. 1, 2021

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from July 16-29:

Alabaster

July 19

-Natural death from the 1300 block of Brown Circle.

-Information report from the 200 block of Cloverdale Circle.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing from the parking lot of the 900 building of Windsor Court. A Venmo debit card and $160 were stolen.

-Larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $438.97 was stolen.

-Information report from U.S. 31.

-Larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing from the 200 block of Stoney Trail. Money in the amount of $2,000 was stolen.

-Information report from the 400 block of Willow Glen Drive.

-Information report from the 200 block of Park Place Way.

July 20

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 900 block of Fourth Avenue Southwest.

-Property damage from the 237-mile marker of I-65. A tire was damaged.

-Alias writ of arrest from the 6500 block of Shelby County 86, Calera.

-Information report from the 100 block of Dilcy Daniels Drive.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 7300 block of Alabama 119.

-Larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing from the 200 block of South Colonial Drive. Clothes valued at $810 were stolen.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 100 block of First Street South. Suspected marijuana in a pill bottle and marijuana were seized.

-Larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Clothes valued at $145.46 were stolen.

-Leaving scene of accident from the 9200 block of Alabama 119.

-Alias warrant (two counts) from the 500 block of First Street North.

July 21

-Larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing from the 100 block of Airview Lane. A CZ Shadow valued at $1,100 was stolen.

-Information report from the 1400 block of Amberly Woods Cove.

-Found property from the 500 block of Simmsville Road. A Motorola fire department radio was recovered.

-Larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $116.31 was stolen.

-Capias warrant (two counts) from the 800 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard N., Birmingham.

-Probation revocation / unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 100 block of Industrial Road.

-Information only from the 100 block of Industrial Road. Assorted mail was stolen.

July 22

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1800 block of Amberley Woods Way.

-Animal complaint from First Avenue West at First Street Southwest.

-Larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing from the 200 block of Forest Parkway. An Alabama tag valued at $160 was stolen.

-Information report from the 200 block of Treymoor Lake Circle. Drug/narcotic equipment was seized.

-Alias writ of arrest (two counts) from the 90 block of Bibb Lane, Brent, Alabama.

-Interference with domestic violence emergency call, domestic violence third degree from the 1500 block of First Street North.

-Abandoned vehicle from First Avenue West and Shelby County 95.

-Damaged property from the 100 block of Blue Spring Place. A structure sustained $100 in damages, and a vehicle sunroof sustained $400 in damages.

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 238-mile marker of I-65. Amphetamine and Dextroamphetamine were seized.

-Information only from the 1400 block of Arrowhead Trail.

July 23

-DUI-alcohol from the 400 block of First Street North.

-Public intoxication from the 200 block of Industrial Road.

-Property damage from the 300 block of Chestnut Lane. Grass was damaged.

-Identity theft from the 300 block of West Grande View Terrace.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Golden Meadows Drive.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 9000 block of Alabama 119.

-Information only from the 100 block of Commercial Court. A 2003 Ford F-150 sustained $200 in damages.

-Harassment from the 200 block of Forest Parkway.

July 24

-Larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive. A phone power bank valued at $150 and men’s wallet valued at $20 were stolen.

-Larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive. A pair of Bose headphones valued at $180 and a phone power bank valued at $40 were stolen.

-Information report from the 600 block of Simmsville Road.

-Receiving stolen property first degree from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive. A 2005 Dodge Durango valued at $3,000 was stolen.

-Information report from the 1300 block of Brown Circle. A firearm was reported.

-Larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Consumable goods valued at $183.69 were stolen.

-Information report from the 100 block of Berryhill Lane.

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 31 and Old Highway 31.

July 25

-Domestic incident, possession of a controlled substance from the 600 block of Wynlake Cove. Amphetamines and/or methamphetamine were seized.

-Information report from the 600 block of First Street North.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 1500 block of Kent Dairy Road. Front end damage of $200 was sustained.

-Larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Consumable goods valued at $157.25 were stolen.

-Larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $81 was stolen.

-Property damage from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A 2015 Toyota Sienna was damaged.

July 26

-Unlawful imprisonment first degree from the 1000 block of Navajo Trace.

Calera

July 16

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Summerchase Parkway.

-Abandoned vehicle from the 800 block of The Heights Lane.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

July 17

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Agency assist from Shelby County 127, Montevallo.

-Failure to appear from the 9200 block of Alabama 119, Alabaster.

July 18

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, DUI-combined substance from I-65 North.

-Public intoxication from the 234-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 2100 block of Southeast Timberline Drive.

-Harassing communications from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Riviera Drive.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle-no theft or damage from the 200 block of Supercenter Drive.

July 19

-Agency assist from the 8300 block of U.S. 31.

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia, open container, Safe Streets Ordinance violation from I-65 South.

-Court commitment order from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Agency assist from U.S. 31 and Shelby County 4.

-Incident from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace, trespassing notice from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic incident from the 1000 block of Waterford Trace.

July 20

-Recovered property from the 200 block of Village Drive.

-Information report from the 300 block of Creek Run Circle.

-Information report from the 100 block of Hampton Drive.

-Property damage from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Violation of protection from abuse order from the 100 block of Carrington Lane.

-Death investigation from the 1200 block of Kensington Boulevard.

-Receiving stolen property second degree, altering firearm identification or possession of altered firearm, possession of pistol by a minor/drug addict/drunkard.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 5900 block of U.S. 31.

July 21

-Information report from the 1200 block of Kensington Boulevard.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 100 block of Shelby County 304.

-Duty to remain at scene of accident from Alabama 25 and Horton Cove Road.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth from the 11400 block of Alabama 25.

July 22

-Robbery first degree from the 100 block of Hampton Drive.

-Safe Streets Ordinance violation from the 11800 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear from the 11800 block of Alabama 25.

-DUI-alcohol, failure to yield right-of-way from Camden Cove Parkway.

-Runaway juvenile from the 3600 block of Shelby County 20.

-Domestic incident from the 1000 block of Maryanna Road.

July 23

-Domestic incident from the 400 block of East Milgray.

-Runaway juvenile from the 3600 block of Shelby County 20.

Helena

July 19

-Failure to appear/comply/pay from the 800 block of Shelby County 52 East.

-Possession of a controlled substance from Shelby County 52.

-Domestic incident from Stonecreek Court.

-Property damage from Alabama 261 and Ruffin Road.

July 20

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Alabama 261 and Shelby County 52 West.

-Possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from an unspecified location in Helena.

July 21

-Domestic incident from the 2000 block of Jackson Lane.

-Failure to appear/comply/pay from Shelby County 52 East.

-Miscellaneous incident from Dearing Downs Drive.

July 22

-Theft of vehicle parts from Whitling Drive.

-Miscellaneous incident from Old Cahaba Trail.

July 23

-Information report from Rock Creek Road.

-Miscellaneous complaint from O’Conner Court.

-Theft of vehicle parts from Roy Drive.

July 25

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Shelby County 52 West at Hillsboro Parkway.

-DUI-alcohol, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit from Alabama 261 and Falliston Drive.

Montevallo

July 20

-Domestic incident from Highway 25 (supermarket).

July 21

-Assault – harassment from Montevallo Villa Court (commercial).

-Property damage from AL Highway 119 and AL Highway 25 (highway/street). Damaged was a windshield valued at $600.

July 22

-Larceny/theft – theft – from residence, less than $500 from Montevallo (residence/home). Stolen was an orange extension cored valued at $75.

-Property damage from Main Street (highway/street). Damaged was two truck mirrors, scratched valued at $100.

July 23

-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, less than $500 from AL-25 (supermarket). Stolen was a debit card, credit card, purple wallet, AL drivers license, social security card and Android OS cell phone valued at $150.

-Information only from Spring Creek Road (other/unknown.)

July 24

-Public peace – HC harassing communications from Montevallo (residence/home).

-Information only from Highland Street (highway/street).

July 25

-Domestic incident from Dauphen Way (residence/home).

July 26

-Assault – harassment (harassment/intimidation) from the 500 Block of Highway 119 (highway/street).

-Domestic incident from Hicks Street (residence/home).

July 27

-Domestic incident from Montevallo Villa Circle (residence/home).

-OBJUFID using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution from County Road 17 and County Road 22 (highway/street). Stolen was identifying information valued at $0.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Overland Road (residence/home).

-Found property from Main Street (bank). Found was a blue Visa debit card.

July 28

-Public peace – DC disorderly conduct/disturbing peace/affray from White Street (highway/street).

July 29

-Domestic incident from Skyview Drive (residence/home).

-Dangerous drugs – synthetic narcotic – possess and dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense from Alabama Highway 119 (convenient store). Confiscated was Amphetamines/Methamphetamines 1.00 grams, plastic bag of crystal like substance, hypodermic needle with straw valued at $16. Stole was a used false identity valued at $0.

-PI appears in public place under influence and public peace – DC disorderly conduct/disturbing peace/affray from Highway 203 (residence/home).

Pelham

July 18

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $150.

-Criminal mischief from the 300 Block of Kilkerran Lane (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was a window valued at $450.

July 19

-Fraud from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a credit card valued at $53.99.

-Theft from the 100 Block of Cove Lane (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was medication valued at $250.

July 21

-Theft from the 1200 Block of Brantley Hill Road (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a boat valued at $500.

-Theft from the 400 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (Express Oil Change) (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a gun valued at $300.

July 22

-Robbery from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered local was a cabinet valued at $199.

Vincent

May 26

-Fraud from Autumn Drive.

-Burglary, theft of property from an unspecified location in Vincent. A brass lamp was stolen.

May 31

-Death investigation from McBrayer Drive.

June 6

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine from Alabama 25. Methamphetamine (.3 gram) was confiscated.

June 14

-Property damage from Shelby County 62. A 2021 Chevy Tahoe was damaged.

June 15

-Property damage from U.S. 231. A 2009 Chevy Silverado was damaged.