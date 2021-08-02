August 2, 2021

Herschel M. Riley, Jr.

By Staff Reports

Published 12:32 pm Monday, August 2, 2021

Herschel M. Riley, Jr.
Thorsby

Herschel M. Riley, Jr., age 78, of Thorsby, passed away Sunday, Aug. 1.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4 at the First Baptist Church of Thorsby. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., at the church with Rev. Mark Hodges officiating. Burial will follow at Nabors Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

