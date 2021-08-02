Herschel M. Riley, Jr.

Thorsby

Herschel M. Riley, Jr., age 78, of Thorsby, passed away Sunday, Aug. 1.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4 at the First Baptist Church of Thorsby. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., at the church with Rev. Mark Hodges officiating. Burial will follow at Nabors Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

