July 31, 2021

UPDATE: Alabaster overdue motorist located

By Staff Reports

Published 2:58 pm Saturday, July 31, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

In an update posted on the Alabaster Police Department’s official Facebook page at 4:18 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, the Alabaster resident who was originally reported missing as an overdue motorist has been located.

In the original post, Shelby County law enforcement agencies were searching for 73-year-old Cortland Richard Dusseau, who reportedly left a business in Bessemer on Friday, July 30 and was expected to return to his Alabaster residence. There had been no contact with Dusseau since Friday.

Other police departments shared the post Saturday in hopes of helping to locate Dusseau.

Alabaster PD reported that there was no other information available as of the latest post.

