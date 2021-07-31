Agencies attempting to locate Alabaster man

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Shelby County law enforcement agencies are searching for a 73-year-old Alabaster man who was reportedly last seen Friday, July 30 in the Bessemer area.

Alabaster Police posted on its Facebook page Saturday morning, July 31 that the man, Cortland Richard Dusseau, reportedly left a business in Bessemer on Friday and was expected to return to his Alabaster residence. There has been no contact with Dusseau since Friday, however.

Other police departments shared the post Saturday in hopes of helping to locate Dusseau, who was deemed an overdue motorist.

Dusseau was reportedly driving a silver 2006 Buick LaCrosse with Alabama tag 58ZF429, according to the Alabaster PD post. He is 6’3”, weighs approximately 195 pounds and has blue eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Alabaster Police Department at 205-663-7401.