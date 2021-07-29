Thayer “Douglas” Davis

Montevallo

Thayer “Douglas” Davis, age 74, of Montevallo, passed away Thursday, July 22. Douglas was born August 19, 1946.

Douglas volunteered for service in the United States Navy. During this time, he believed he outsmarted the government by not being forced into the Army draft. However, his proactive enlistment led him to riding around on a riverboat like a sitting duck. He was given the responsibility to safely navigate the rivers of Vietnam transporting Marines to and from the frontlines. He was awarded multiple medals for his active service.

Douglas was preceded in death by his father, Robert Douglas Davis; mother, Lucille Stulce Davis; and brother, Steve Davis.

Douglas was survived by his wife of 43 years, Brenn Davis; three children, Ty Mask (Catherine), April Richmond (Matt), Wesley Davis (Jenny); eight grandchildren, one great-grandson; four younger brothers; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Douglas was an active member of Crosscreek Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon for many years. He had a passion for mission trips that lead him to Haiti on three separate occasions to preach his love for his Savior.

All those who knew Douglas will miss his kind, gentle and loving heart. Douglas was a servant in all aspects of life; from being a doting husband, loving father, proud grandfather, a loyal brother and friend.

A visitation was held Tuesday, July 27 at Crosscreek Baptist Church in Pelham, followed by a funeral service. Mr. Davis was laid to rest at Alabama National Cemetery on Tuesday, July 27 at 1:15 pm. Pastor Brandon Hudson officiated.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to Crosscreek Baptist Church at 600 Crosscreek Trail Pelham, Alabama 35125.