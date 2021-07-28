Police reports for the week of July 25, 2021

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from June 1-30 and July 12-19:

Alabaster

July 12

-Capias warrant from the 10 block of Warren Road.

-Larceny/theft, theft-pickpocket from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Consumables valued at $62.19 were stolen.

-Information report from the 1100 block of Silver Creek Lane.

-Identity theft, larceny/theft, theft-pickpocket from the 1000 block of King Arthur Court. $583.50 was stolen.

-Information report from the 1100 block of First Street South.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 100 block of Industrial Road.

-Information report from the 9200 block of Shelby County 17. Marijuana and a glass pipe were seized.

July 13

-Failure to appear from the 6600 block of Shelby County 17.

-Domestic incident from the 800 block of Burning Tree Trail.

-Alias warrant (two counts) from the 1300 block of First Street North.

-Alias warrant from the 200 block of Weatherly Club Drive.

-Information report from the 100 block of Airview Lane. Four medicine bottles of marijuana and marijuana were damaged or destroyed.

-Information report from the 1400 block of Big Tree Circle.

-Animal complaint from the 1300 block of Hillwood Drive.

-Alias writ of arrest from the 2700 block of Municipal Drive, Brookside, Alabama.

-Identity theft from the 200 block of First Street North.

-Larceny/theft, theft-pickpocket from the 300 block of South Colonial Drive. Assorted items with a combined value of $2,242.98 were stolen.

-Alias warrant from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive.

-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Chestnut Drive.

-Hit and run from the 100 block of Airview Lane. A 2015 Dodge Durango was damaged.

-Domestic incident from the 900 block of Seventh Avenue Northwest.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 100 block of Washington Lane.

-Information report from the 1400 block of Allen Drive.

-Larceny/theft, theft-pickpocket from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise totaling $207.26 was stolen.

July 14

-Alias warrant from the 100 block of First Street South.

-Driving while license suspended from the 800 block of Richard Arrington Boulevard, Birmingham.

-Barking dogs from the 1500 block of King James Drive.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Cohill Drive.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1700 block of King James Drive.

-Possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 9000 block of Alabama 119. Heroin (0.31 gram) and drug/narcotic equipment were seized.

-Information report from the 1900 block of Shelby County 87.

July 15

-Alias warrant-child neglect (Chilton County) from the 238-mile marker of I-65.

-Information report from the 200 block of Fifth Avenue Southeast.

-Larceny/theft, theft-pickpocket from the 100 block of King James Court. Money in the amount of $295 was stolen.

-Burglary third degree from the 900 block of Burnt Pine Drive. Assorted glassware, tools and books were stolen.

July 16

-Property damage from the 200 block of South Colonial Drive. A 2013 Hyundai Elantra sustained $100 in window damage.

-Larceny/theft, theft-pickpocket from the 8000 block of Alabama 119. A wallet valued at $50 containing $100 and other contents was stolen.

-Death investigation from the 1400 block of Applegate Drive.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 1800 block of Corporate Woods Drive. A bat, wallet and cooler were stolen.

-DUI-alcohol from the 9200 block of Shelby County 17.

-Information report from the 40 block of Crim Drive.

-Bail jumping second degree (two counts) from the 1900 block of Beach Avenue Southeast, Cullman, Alabama.

-Larceny/theft, theft-pickpocket from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $218.96 was stolen.

-Domestic incident from the 9300 block of Alabama 119.

-Information report from the 200 block of First Street North. Money in the amount of $219.46 was stolen.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Lucas Lane.

-DUI-alcohol from the 9000 block of Alabama 119.

July 17

-Carrying pistol unlawfully from the 240-mile marker of I-65. A firearm was recovered.

-Larceny/theft, theft-pickpocket from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $60.28 was stolen.

-Animal complaint from the 900 block of Third Avenue Southwest.

-Public intoxication from the 200 block of Second Street Southwest.

-DUI-alcohol from the 100 block of Simmsville Road.

-Alias writ of arrest from the 9000 block of Alabama 119.

July 18

-Firearms license required from the 242-mile marker of I-65. Two firearms were seized.

-DUI-alcohol from the 300 block of First Street North.

-Larceny/theft, theft-pickpocket from the 9900 block of Alabama 119. Miscellaneous candy valued at $23.76 was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 200 block of Grande View Parkway. U.S. currency in the amount of $90 was stolen.

Calera

July 12

-Bond revocation from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1800 block of Eighth Avenue.

-Domestic violence-poisoning from the 2000 block of Kensington Court.

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief, harassment from the 400 block of Camden Cove Circle.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 2000 block of Long Branch Circle.

-Failure to appear from the 3900 block of Alabama 25.

July 13

-DUI-any substance from Chilton County 33 and U.S. 31.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 31 at Hampton Drive.

-Dogs not to be allowed at large from the 1800 block of 17th Street.

-Scam from the 200 block of Stonecreek Place.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 200 block of Commercial Park Circle.

-Property damage from the 60 block of Shelby County 304.

-Agency assist from the 800 block of Rockbay Lane.

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property from the 500 block of Kensington Place.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Union Station Drive.

July 14

-Recovered property from the 300 block of Brown Road.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth from the 8100 block of U.S. 31.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 42 at Alabama 25.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 42.

-Found property from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Robbery first degree, theft of property third degree (three counts each), unlawful breaking and entering

July 15

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth from I-65 North.

-Throwing/shooting into occupied vehicle from the 233-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Agency assist from the 10300 block of Alabama 25.

-Court commitment order from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Public intoxication from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Bond revocation from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 8100 block of U.S. 31.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 31 and Alabama 25.

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property, reckless endangerment, harassment-intimidation from the 100 block of Camden Cove Parkway.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Smokey Road and Shelby County 107.

July 16

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 900 block of 23rd Avenue.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1000 block of Garnet Drive.

Harpersville

June 1

-Trespassing from the 5300 block of U.S. 280.

June 2

-Trespassing from Cottonwood Circle.

June 6

-Disorderly conduct from Cottonwood Circle.

June 8

-Theft from an unnamed location.

June 12

-Domestic assault, public intoxication from an unspecified location in Harpersville (two counts).

June 15

-Theft of property from an unspecified location in Harpersville.

June 16

-Disorderly conduct from Harpersville.

-Harassment from Harpersville.

June 19

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon from U.S. 280 at Alabama 25.

June 20

-Theft of property first degree from Harpersville.

June 21

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, assault third degree from Harpersville.

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Harpersville.

June 25

-Domestic violence-harassment from Harpersville.

June 29

-Theft of property, trespassing from Harpersville.

June 30

-Harassment from Harpersville.

Helena

July 12

-Property damage from St. Charles Lane.

July 13

-Bail jumping from the Jefferson County Jail, Bessemer.

-Trespass warning from Dollar General.

-Failure to appear/comply/pay from the 800 block of Shelby County 52 East.

-Information only from Ginger Lane.

-Information from the 2000 block of Stonecreek Court.

July 14

-Domestic violence third degree from the 5200 block of Roy Drive.

-Property damage from Shelby County 58.

-Miscellaneous information from Roy Drive.

-Theft of property first degree from the 3000 block of Laurel Lakes Cove.

July 15

-Bail jumping second degree from Decatur Highway, Gardendale.

-Bail jumping from the Shelby County Jail.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 500 block of Old Cahaba Drive.

July 17

-Probation violation from the 800 block of Shelby County 52 East.

-Information only from Park Lake Trace.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Ace Place.

July 19

-Failure to appear/comply/pay from the 800 block of Shelby County 52 East.

-Possession of a controlled substance from Shelby County 52 at American Freight.

-Domestic incident from Stonecreek Court.

Montevallo

July 11

-Information only from Highway 204 (residence/home).

-Information only from Highway 204 (highway/street).

July 12

-Damaged property – criminal mischief from Main Street (residence/home). Damaged was a 2007 Toyota Corolla valued at $500.

-Damaged property – criminal mischief from Highway 119 (other unknown). Damaged was property of Shoal Creek Park valued at $500.

July 15

-Property damage from Highway 119 (highway/street). Damaged was a 2019 KIA Optima valued at $4,000.

-Obstructing police – RA resisting arrest and public peace – DC disorderly conduct/disturbing peace/affray from Main Street (residence/home). Damaged was a cell phone valued at $300.

-Assault – domestic – harassment – family and assault – domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from Main Street (residence/home). Damaged was a cell phone valued at $300.

July 17

-Domestic incident from Montevallo Villas (parking lot/garage).

-Larceny/theft – theft of article from auto from Island Street at Shelby Street (highway/street). Stolen was an AC/DC adaptable air compressor, 10” adjustable Irwin Channel lock, 6” Kobalt PH screw driver, 6” cat claw nail pullers, metric allen wrench and Irwin wire stripper valued at $89.

July 18

-PI appears in public place under influence and obstructing police – GFITLEO giving false identification to law enforcement officer from Highway 25 (parking lot/garage).

Pelham

July 11

-Theft from the 1000 Block of Grey Oaks Valley (construction site). Stolen, not recovered was wood valued at $660.

-Criminal mischief from the 1800 Block of Tecumseh Trail (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was a window valued at $100.

-Fraud from the 1800 Block of Indian Hill Road (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.

July 12

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 1500 Block of Grand Reserve Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered were credit cards and a wallet valued at $10.

-Theft of a vehicle from the 500 Block of Grand Reserve Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a checkbook, wallet and passport valued at $51.

-Theft of a vehicle from the 100 Block of Huntley Apartment Drive (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a car valued at $20,000.

July 14

-Fraud from the 3400 Block of Wildewood Drive (bank/savings and loan). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $400.

July 16

-Theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (commercial/office building). Lost was a tire valued at $138.97.