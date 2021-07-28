Marriages for the week of July 25, 2021
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from July 12-16:
-Abdelaziz El Marzouqy to Nicole Jasmine Cornett.
-Dunia Murad Abbushi to Malik Issa Asad Adnan.
-Brianna Nicole Hathorn to Jackson Riley Hill.
-Nathan Randall Carlee to Laura Ann Hathcock.
-Harold James Taylor to Debra Clark Greene.
-Julio Cesar Esquivel Garcia to Maria Yenet Gutierrez Sanchez.
-Douglas Wayne Hinote to Joni Deanne Weaver.
-Tristan James Johnson to Madison Kendall Jeanette Snyder.
-Rhonia Camille Iqal to Patrick John Abano Cumagun.
-Jasmyn Sharde Winston to Kerry Kentrail Miller.
-Carlivear Korehn Josie Bryant to Cassie Jay Flores Peoples.
-Trace Aaron Spence to Amber Reid Sills.
-Herbert Dalton Williams to Zina Lakeisha Tippins.
-Alejandra Guadalupe Hernandez to Juan Pablo Ascensio Alvizo.
-Antoinne Ladell Longmire to Tanya Renee Whitthorne.
-Kallee Danielle Merrell to Brayton Lane Lowery.
-Rita Everett Wade to Larry Eugene Wade.
-Hady Jacqueline Lopez to Gustavo Barrios.
-Robert Nicholas Horton to Brooklyn Paige Allen.
-Claudia Ethan Davidson to Emilee Anne Smith.
-Reagan Frances Carpenter to Alyssa Morgan Smith.
-Donald Ray Mims to Kristy Michele Brown.
-William Howard Jordan to Hannah Elizabeth Jordan.
-Christopher Michael Raco to Kristy Ann Pearce.
-Priscilla Phillips McDonald to Michael Eugene Barber.
-Jessica Ashley Cooley to Michael Ross Brown.
