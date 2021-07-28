Back-to-School Supply Drive planned in conjunction with First Friday

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Calera Main Street, in partnership with local churches, will be hosting a backpack giveaway at the First Friday festival in historic downtown Calera on Friday, Aug. 6, from 5-8 p.m., the organization announced.

In addition to the regular lineup of local vendors, merchant specials, food trucks, live music and the Main Street Kid’s Zone, a school supply drive and backpack distribution will be held. The backpacks will be filled with items to help children in need be able to reach their academic potential. They will be given away on a first come-first served basis to students from grades K-12, and each child must be present to receive one.

Visitors may also bring additional supplies to drop off for donation to all three Calera schools for teachers to use in their classrooms. Follow Calera First Friday on social media for more details.

“We’re excited to work with Calera’s faith community to provide these supplies to our children and teachers. Our organization thrives on community engagement, and we’re thankful to be able to help local students succeed,” Jackie Batson, Executive Director for Calera Main Street, said.

There will also be an improvement to the layout of August’s First Friday as well, Batson announced.

“The festival booths will still be set up in the Calera Courtyard, but the food trucks will be parked along the sidewalk of Highway 25,” she said. “This way people can use the rear entrances of our Main Street shops to come in and shop their specials, walk through to the front to grab dinner from a food truck, come back in for drinks, visit the restroom, or find a place to sit and cool off. This will make it easier to enjoy the vendors, visit our merchants, and still grab a bite to eat.”

The Calera Courtyard (1120 17th Ave.), is the center of the historic downtown district behind the shops where Alabama 25 and U.S. 31 intersect.

Calera Main Street is still accepting new vendors and food trucks for upcoming events. For more information, email calerafirstfriday@gmail.com.