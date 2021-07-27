Zachary Shawn Brasher

Chelsea

Zachary Shawn Brasher, age 29, of Chelsea, passed away Saturday, July 24.

There will be a visitation from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 31 at Bolton Funeral Home.

Mr. Brasher is preceded in death by his parents, Randy Brasher and Lynn Shaw.

He is survived by his siblings, Jennifer Fisher (James), Jason Champion (Lindsey), Kyle Champion, Chris Brasher (Krista), Cassie Captain, Cody Brasher (Hannah); and a host of nieces and nephews.