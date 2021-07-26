July 26, 2021

William Wallace Stewart, Jr.

By Staff Reports

Published 10:01 am Monday, July 26, 2021

William Wallace Stewart, Jr.
Shelby

William Wallace Stewart, Jr., age 76, of Shelby, passed away Friday, July 23.

There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 24 at Pinelawn Gardens. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Stewart is preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Stewart, and parents, William Wallace and Annie Virginia Stewart.

He is survived by his daughters, Terri Stricklin (Chris) and Tammy Bentley (Colt); son, Cody Stewart; and grandchildren, Haley, Zach, Beth, Aubree, and Andy.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries