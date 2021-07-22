Secretary of State holding free voter ID event in Alabaster
By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer
ALABASTER – All Alabama voters are required to have a specific type of photo identification in order to vote in any election in the state.
The Office of the Secretary of State will be providing an opportunity for those without a valid ID card to receive one for free during an event at the Albert L. Scott Library on Saturday, July 24.
The event will run from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and is open to anyone in need of an ID.
To qualify for a free voter ID card, applicants must meet the following requirements:
-Must be a registered voter in Alabama at current address.
-Must must not already possess a valid photo identification acceptable for voting.
-Must provide identification such as:
- Non valid Photo ID (expired license, student or employee ID, etc.)
- Birth certificate
- Marriage record
- Medicare or Medicaid documents
- Military record
- Official school record or transcript
- Social Security Administration document
- State or Federal Census record
- Hospital or nursing home record
- Certificate of Citizenship
Voter registration forms will also be available during the event to register to vote or update current registration.
More information can be found by calling the Secretary of State’s office at 800-274-8683 or at Alabamavotes.gov.
Regions Tradition Birdies for Charity raises $1 million
FROM STAFF REPORTS The 2021 Regions Tradition golf tournament’s Birdies for Charity raised $967,435 for local charities. Coupled with $100,000... read more