Secretary of State holding free voter ID event in Alabaster

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – All Alabama voters are required to have a specific type of photo identification in order to vote in any election in the state.

The Office of the Secretary of State will be providing an opportunity for those without a valid ID card to receive one for free during an event at the Albert L. Scott Library on Saturday, July 24.

The event will run from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and is open to anyone in need of an ID.

To qualify for a free voter ID card, applicants must meet the following requirements:

-Must be a registered voter in Alabama at current address.

-Must must not already possess a valid photo identification acceptable for voting.

-Must provide identification such as:

Non valid Photo ID (expired license, student or employee ID, etc.)

Birth certificate

Marriage record

Medicare or Medicaid documents

Military record

Official school record or transcript

Social Security Administration document

State or Federal Census record

Hospital or nursing home record

Certificate of Citizenship

Voter registration forms will also be available during the event to register to vote or update current registration.

More information can be found by calling the Secretary of State’s office at 800-274-8683 or at Alabamavotes.gov.