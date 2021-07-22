Regions Tradition Birdies for Charity raises $1 million

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The 2021 Regions Tradition golf tournament’s Birdies for Charity raised $967,435 for local charities.

Coupled with $100,000 in matching funds contributed by Regions and Magna Kamtek, the cumulative total for the program this year is $1,067,435.

The major championship, which is held at Greystone Golf and Country Club, recruited 49 charities throughout the Birmingham community.

The primary goal of the Regions Tradition Birdies for Charity presented by Magna Kamtek program is for participating 501(c)(3) organizations to collect donations of at least $20 or pledges of at least $.05 based on the number of birdies made by the PGA TOUR Champions players during the Regions Tradition tournament.

Organizations keep 100 percent of their collected donations, and administrative and promotional costs for the program are covered entirely by the Regions Tradition.

After a charity reaches $1,000 in donations, Birdies for Charity guarantees 5 percent for every dollar raised up to $100,000.

The final percentage is determined at the close of the program and is dependent on the amount available in the Matching Funds pool.

Eligible participating charities received a 11.37 percent match for 2021.

The top five fundraising charities receive a higher percentage than the guaranteed percentage.

Below are the 2021 Top Five Birdies for Charity recipients:

First Place – 19-percent match and winner of $19,000 – Parkinson Association of Alabama

Second Place – 18-percent match and winner of $18,000 – Magic Moments

Third Place – 17-percent match and winner of $17,000 – Fly Right Inc.

Fourth Place Tie – 16-percent match and winner of $16,000 – On River Time

Fourth Place Tie – 16-percent match and winner of $16,000 – United Ability

2021 marks a milestone in money raised for local charities through the tournament. With the 2021 funds counted, the Regions Tradition had donated more than $20 million to area charities.

“$20 million is a huge number and it has provided a real impact to many wonderful charities in our area; it’s something we’re really proud of and we look forward to helping raise another $20 million,” Tournament Director George Shaw said.

For additional information about the Regions Tradition Birdies for Charity program, visit Regionstradition.com.