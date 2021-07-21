Columbiana to host job fair in August

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA — Job seekers and employers looking to fill positions each stand to benefit from an upcoming job fair scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 17 at Columbiana’s Grande Hall at Old Mill Square.

The Alabaster Career Center is hosting the fair, in partnership with The Shelby County Chamber, the city of Columbiana, 58INC., the Alabama Career Center System and Alabama Works!

The event will take place from 9 a.m. until noon, and food trucks will be on site outside at Old Mill Square Park.

“This is the first large public event we’ve done since pre-COVID,” said Tara Seaborn, manager of Alabaster Career Center. “We hope to start doing them quarterly. We hope to have a large participation of job seekers.”

Thus far, participating employers include the following: Alabama Department of Corrections, 12 Stones Staffing, Krispy Kreme, O’Flex, Buffalo Rock, Smith Companies, Core Focus Personnel, WDJC, Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services, The ARC of Central Alabama, Deshazo Crane, Truckworx, AIDT, Thompson Tractor, Naturescape, Hibbett, Target, Walmart, Counter Dimensions, Staffmark, Chick-fil-A, Express Employment, UAB Callahan Eye Hospital, Kellis Vegetation Management, the city of Columbiana, Specification Rubber, Dunn Building Company, Alabama Crown Distributors, Sysco Food Service, and Onin Staffing.

The list is subject to change between now and the date of the event.

“After the pandemic shutdown, many industries and businesses lost people because they had to stay home to take care of their children,” Seaborn explained. “Now that businesses have reopened, the employers are having difficulty trying to fill these positions. We’re going to do as much outreach as possible with our partners like DHR and Vocational Rehabilitation.”

Job seekers planning to attend the fair should dress professionally and provide a résumé; if they do not have one, they can visit the Alabaster Career Center to receive help developing a résumé. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and is located at 109 Plaza Circle, Alabaster.

For more information, call 205-663-2542 or alabaster@alcc.alabama.gov, or visit the Alabaster Career Center’s Facebook page.