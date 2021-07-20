Young Impressions Child Care expands to five Pre-K Programs

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Young Impressions Child Care is expanding its services to offer a total of five state-funded First Class Pre-K programs.

The daycare center previously offered two, but was able to add the three additional classes after being awarded funds by The Office of School Readiness.

“As an Educator with over 27 years of experience, including K-12, Collegiate and Private License Daycare, I believe that high-quality early learning leads to positive outcomes in life, including increased educational attainment,” co-owner Yoko Brown said.

With this funding, Young Impressions’ locations in Alabaster and Calera will be able to offer two programs throughout the 2021-2022 school year.

The fifth program is a community initiative program offered through New Vision Christian Church in Helena with Pastor Van C. Houser.

“Just like being the first to be granted the opportunity in Alabaster, we are the first to administer the program in the neighboring city of Helena,” Brown said.

The First-Class Pre-K program is a state-funded initiative, which received a top rating by the National Institute for Early Education Research for the past 15 years, according to Brown.

“The Office of School Readiness funds the First-Class Pre-K classrooms through a competitive funding process and administers the program in a variety of settings. The quality of the proposed program as indicated by adherence to the First-Class Pre-K Program and Classroom Guidelines and Quality Assurances,” Brown said. “The qualifications and experiences of the applicant and staff in planning, organizing, and planning comprehensive child development services to families and children in the community.”

Acceptance into the programs is done through random drawing, and the school will notify parents at the appropriate time.

Registration for these programs are open until the start of the school year. Forms are available at Alprek.asapconnected.com.

More information can be found on the Young Impressions Facebook page or at Children.alabama.gov.