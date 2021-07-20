Sheriff’s reports for the week of July 18, 2021

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from June 21-30:

June 21

-Public intoxication, resisting arrest from the 300 block of Roubdioux Road, Bessemer. A plastic jar-like container containing a clear liquid (unknown substance) was confiscated.

-Assault second degree from Shelby County 26 and Merry Fox Farms Road, Alabaster. A plastic jar-like container containing a clear liquid (unknown substance) was confiscated.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property second degree from the 100 block of Lake Drive, Shelby. An Emerson flat screen TV valued at $800, Kenwood home stereo valued at $200, three Bose speakers valued at $600, “Bear” Bryant signed picture, Poulan chainsaw valued at $130 and a 30-piece knife collection were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 300 block of McGuire Road, Pelham. A 2011 Ford F-350 valued at $17,000, Craftsman tools valued at $1,000 and steel plate fuel tank full of Diesel fuel valued at $200 were stolen.

-Burglary third degree from the 6000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A metal and wood table valued at $30 and two lamps valued at $40 were stolen.

-Destruction of state property by convict or prisoner from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Flooring of padded cell was damaged.

June 22

-Miscellaneous incident from the 400 block of 13th Street, Pleasant Grove, Alabama. A Dodge D100 pickup was recovered.

-Domestic violence-assault from the 100 block of Stone Ridge Lane, Sterrett.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 5400 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A plastic baggy containing a crystal-clear-like substance (0.7 gram) was confiscated.

-Incident from the 0 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Chelsea.

-Criminal mischief from the 900 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham. A 2014 Nissan Rogue sustained $1,500 in damages.

-Property damage from the 5500 block of Double Oak Lane, Birmingham. A 2007 Toyota 4Runner was damaged.

-Incident from I-65 Exit 254. A transport van was damaged.

-Theft of property from the 16000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett. A Ryobi weed trimmer valued at $100, Ryobi blower valued at $100, Ryobi cultivator valued at $100, Ryobi hedge trimmer valued at $100, 5-gallon gas can valued at $15 and Schimacher car charger valued at $150 were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Atchison Drive, Chelsea. A Coleman 196cc mini bike valued at $799.99 was stolen.

-Possession of burglar’s tools from the 400 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo.

-Domestic investigation from the 300 block of Shelby County 338, Chelsea.

-Theft of property, burglary from the 7500 block of Chelsea Road, Chelsea. Twelve cutters for door manufacturing valued at $5,088.70 and a porter cable router valued at $298 were stolen.

-Possession of burglar’s tools from the 400 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo.

-Incident from Shelby County 17 and Davis Hawkins Street, Montevallo.

-Miscellaneous information from the 900 block of Alabama 70.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 5400 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A plastic baggie containing a crystal-clear-like substance was confiscated.

June 23

-Burglary from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A glass door valued at $1,500 was damaged and $292.55 was stolen.

-Incident from the 5400 block of Palomino Trail, Birmingham.

-Property damage from Shelby County Landfill, 4154 Alabama 70, Columbiana. A 2018 Isuzu garbage truck was damaged.

-Harassment from the 500 block of Chelsea Station Drive, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 3300 block of Westover Road, Westover.

-Incident from the 500 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 900 block of Hebb Road, Wilsonville. An aluminum ladder was stolen.

-Civil dispute from the 800 block of First Street, Alabaster.

-Indecent exposure from the 9500 block of Shelby County 55, Harpersville.

-Theft of property from the 3000 block of Brook Highland Drive, Birmingham. A Microsoft Surface Pro X valued at $500 and $300 given to a Zelle account due to fraud were stolen.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 3000 block of Shelby County 45, Sterrett.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 1000 block of Dogwood Circle, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Atchison Drive, Chelsea.

June 24

-Assault from the 500 block of Carnoustie S, Birmingham.

-Agency assist from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Harassment from the 11900 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 300 block of Howard Hill Drive, Wilsonville.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana first degree, illegal possession of prescription drugs from U.S. 280 West at Cahaba Beach Road, Birmingham. Marijuana (84 grams) and Promethazine (450 grams) were reported.

-Missing person from the 5700 block of Hunt Cliff Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of East Willow Circle, Calera.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 100 block of Roubdioux Road, Bessemer. Three outdoor furniture cushions valued at $50 were damaged.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 300 block of Holcombe Lane, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence-harassment, domestic violence-criminal mischief from the 2100 block of Springfield Loop West, Birmingham. A cell phone was damaged.

-Harassing communications from the 1000 block of Shelby County 7, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property from the 12000 block of Shelby County 280, Chelsea. A 2020 Chevy van was stolen.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 3000 block of Old Stone Drive, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 10 block of Mountain Vista, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief from the 4000 block of Forest Lakes Road, Sterrett. Ten window screens were damaged.

June 25

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 30900 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 100 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from Dairy Queen, U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 200 block of Village Drive, Calera.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from the 4100 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A small bag with suspected marijuana (1.7 grams) was confiscated.

-Promoting prison contraband from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Approximately 20 grams of leafy green substance believed to be marijuana.

-Promoting prison contraband from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Suspected marijuana (20 grams) was confiscated.

-Harassment from the 60 block of AL-Youth Drive, Westover.

-Theft of property second degree from the 400 block of Dusty Hollow Road, Columbiana. A Taurus PT-25 firearm valued at $250 was stolen.

-Miscellaneous information from the 3000 block of Riverwood Terrace, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 42700 block of Alabama 25, Vincent. Suspected crystal meth (1.2 grams) was confiscated.

June 26

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 2800 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville.

-Burglary from the 100 block of Mt Laurel Ave., Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 500 block of Shelby County 8, Montevallo. An iPhone 12 Pro Max valued at $900 and $900 in U.S. currency were stolen.

-Identity theft from the 500 block of Meadow Ridge Circle, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 400 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea. A power pole, power lines, phone lines and cable lines were damaged.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 0 block of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham. A used crack pipe was confiscated.

-DUI, leaving the scene of an accident from Shelby County 37 at Beaver Creek Road, Shelby.

-Property damage from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A 2018 Hyundai Tucson was damaged.

-Suicide threats from Southwood Trail, Alabaster.

-Domestic investigation from the 400 block of Shelby County 474, Leeds.

-Incident from the 100 block of Oakland Avenue, Wilsonville.

-Domestic investigation from the 4900 block of Keith Drive, Birmingham.

-Trafficking in cannabis, drug paraphernalia from the 3000 block of Brook Highland Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from U.S. 280 East at Hugh Daniel Drive, Birmingham. A 2011 Buick Lacrosse CXS was damaged.

June 27

-Domestic investigation from the 2400 block of Shelby County 9, Wilsonville.

-Domestic investigation from U.S. 280 and Shelby County 55, Sterrett.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from the 100 block of Grand Slam Drive, Chelsea. A clear baggie with marijuana (2.5 grams) inside was confiscated.

-Domestic violence-harassment, trespassing from the 200 block of Shelby County 335, Chelsea.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 3000 block of Inverness Lane. A Nintendo Switch, Lenovo tablet, unfilled prescriptions for Gabapentin from Etowah Pain Associates, and Swiss brand laptop bag were stolen.

-Incident from the 5200 block of Meadow Garden Lane, Birmingham.

-Fire investigation from the 200 block of Idlewood Drive, Montevallo.

-Missing person-runaway from the 100 block of Chelsea Corners Way, Chelsea.

-Theft of property fourth degree, criminal mischief from the 100 block of Waxahatchee Circle, Shelby. A motorcycle helmet valued at $100 was stolen, fiberglass console of boat valued at $2,000 and boat windshield valued at $155 were damaged.

-Fire investigation from U.S. 280 and Shelby County 47, Chelsea. A 2017 Ford F-250 valued at $47,000 was burned.

-Domestic investigation from the 300 block of Eagle Ridge Drive, Birmingham.

June 28

-Identity theft from the 1000 block of Edgewater Lane, Chelsea.

-Found property from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. A woman’s wallet with $155 in cash, $2.72 in coins, two gift cards and a hair wrap were recovered.

-Property damage from the 300 block of Homestead Drive, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property fourth degree, recovered property from the 400 block of Stonegate Drive, Birmingham. An orange and white male tabby cat was recovered.

-Incident from the 7000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 5300 block of Hunt Cliff Road, Birmingham.

-Burglary, criminal mischief from the 2500 block of Springfield Loop West, Birmingham. A Roku TV valued at $300, PlayStation 4 valued at $279.99 and a door frame were damaged.

-Missing person from the 100 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Civil dispute from an unknown location.

-Incident from the 10600 block of Shelby County 55, Birmingham.

-Missing person from the 100 block of Kings Ranch Road, Chelsea.

June 29

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property second degree from the 800 block of Homestead Drive, Wilsonville. A Glock 22 .40-caliber firearm and a Nixon wristwatch were stolen.

-Information report from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Theft of property, fraudulent use of credit card from the 100 block of Tambor Lane, Shelby. Two credit cards were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 5500 block of Double Oak Lane, Birmingham. A total of $44,500 was stolen.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Anchor Way, Shelby.

-Theft from the 3000 block of Shelby County 45, Sterrett.

-Dogs at large from the 100 block of Lake Drive, Shelby.

-Domestic investigation from the 3500 block of Chickering Circle, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 5300 block of S. Broken Bow Drive, Birmingham. A total of $52,000 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 400 block of Shelby County 474, Leeds. A saddle valued at $2,400 was stolen.

June 30

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 0 block of Clover Lane, Montevallo. A small plastic bag with crystal-like substance (.6 gram) and a glass pipe with residue were confiscated.

-Domestic investigation, welfare check from the 3500 block of Shelby County 57, Vincent.

-Incident from the 11000 block of Shelby County 41, Leeds.

-Harassing communications from the 500 block of Talon Court, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief from the 500 block of Talon Court, Birmingham. A 2012 Honda CRV, power meter box and cable box were damaged.

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from the 0 block of Monte Tierra Trail, Alabaster. A glass pipe with residue was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication from the 22000 block of Shelby County 55, Vandiver. A needle loaded with heroin (0.2 mL) was confiscated.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 100 block of Keller Lane, Vincent.

-Domestic investigation from the 12000 block of U.S. 280, Sterrett.

-Home repair fraud from Shelby County 84, Montevallo.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Shelby County 259, Montevallo.

-Theft of services from the 17000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 5000 block of Shelby County 61, Columbiana.

-Identity theft, theft of property fourth degree from the 50000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver. A total of $293.02 in cash was stolen.

-Information report from an unnamed location.

-Theft of property from the 9100 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. A generator valued at $800 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 12000 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver. Deposits totaling $10,281.76 were stolen.

-Domestic violence-assault from the 4900 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 12100 block of U.S. 280, Sterrett.

-Identity theft from the 300 block of Thorn Berry Court, Birmingham. Real Time Capital, LLC in the amount of $3,014.91 was stolen.

-Fire investigation from the 5300 block of Meadow Brook Road, Birmingham.