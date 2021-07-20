Restaurant scores for the week of July 18, 2021
The following food scores were issued from Shelby County from April 1-30:
Food Service Establishment
-Red Shamrock Pub; 42 Manning Place, Mt Laurel; 4/2/21; 72.
-Superior Bar & Grill; 4701 Highway 280 East, Birmingham; 4/9/21; 81.
-Jack’s #226; 207 West College Street, Columbiana; 4/6/21; 83.
-Magic Wok Inc.; 275 Supercentre Drive, Calera; 4/7/21; 84.
-Spring Creek Grocery; 4634 Highway 71, Shelby; 4/7/21; 89.
-A & F Foodmart; 1042 Highway 31 South, Saginaw; 4/1/21; 90.
-Vincent Youth Baseball; 25 Florey Street, Vincent; 4/21/21; 91.
-Jimmy Johns; 634 First Street North, Alabaster; 4/22/21; 91.
-Hyatt Place Birmingham Inverness; 4686 Highway 280 East, Birmingham; 4/20/21; 92.
-Papa Johns #0696 Alabaster; 565 First Street North, Alabaster; 4/13/21; 93.
-Bellini’s Ristorante & Bar; 6801 Cahaba Valley Road, Hoover; 4/14/21; 93.
-Joe’s Italian; 21 Weatherly Club Drive, Alabaster; 4/2/21; 94.
-Little Caesars; 4730 Highway 17 Suite A, Helena; 4/12/21; 94.
-Shelby Iron Works Park; 10268 Highway 42, Shelby; 4/7/21; 94.
-Taco Mama; 6801 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham; 4/19/21; 94.
-Bywater Oyster Bar & Grill; 4085 and 4079 Helena Road, Helena; 4/1/21; 94.
-KD’s Fine Meats; 9414 Highway 119, Alabaster; 4/2/21; 94.
-Helena Nutrition; 131 Ace Place, Helena; 4/5/21; 94.
-Schlotzsky’s Deli; 103 Inverness Corners, Hoover; 4/6/21; 95.
-The Fresh Market #49 Deli; 4700 Highway 280 #6, Birmingham; 4/7/21; 95.
-Pelham Jet Pep; 3071 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 4/16/21; 95.
-Beeswax; 25747 Highway 145 South, Columbiana; 4/6/21; 95.
-Fat Johnny’s; 115 Main Street, Columbiana; 4/23/21; 95.
-Cracker Barrel #70; 655 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 4/29/21; 96.
-Huddle House; 4653 Highway 25, Montevallo; 4/1/21; 96.
-Edgar’s; 6801 Cahaba Valley Road, Hoover; 4/8/21; 96.
-Rio’s Bar & Grill; 2693 Highway 58, Helena; 4/1/21; 96.
-Thirstea Cafe 280 LLC; 170 Inverness Plaza, Birmingham; 4/27/21; 96.
-All Original Pizzeria; 215 Helena Market Place, Helena; 4/12/21; 96.
-Hunan II (Red Palace Restaurant); 466 1st Street Southwest, Alabaster; 4/2/21; 97.
-Papa Johns #1001; 2128 Montgomery Highway, Pelham; 4/1/21; 97.
-Chick-fil-A at Inverness; 4620 Highway 280, Birmingham; 4/6/21; 97.
-Pelham Shell; 75 Highway 35, Pelham; 4/22/21; 97.
-McDonald’s #10502; 580 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 4/19/21; 97.
-El Korita Market; 1005 Oliver Street, Pelham; 4/7/21; 97.
-Starbucks Coffee #6965; 4710 Highway 280 East, Birmingham; 4/2/21; 97.
-The Fresh Market #49 Bakery; 4700 Highway 280 #6, Birmingham; 4/7/21; 97.
-Sushi With Gusto (The Fresh Market); 4700 Highway 280 No. 6, Birmingham; 4/7/21; 97.
-Winn Dixie #0445 Bakery/Deli; 500 Inverness Corners, Hoover; 4/30/21; 97.
-Huskies Food Mart; 490 Riverwoods Court, Helena; 4/9/21; 97.
-Nueva Michoacana 2; 202 Bowling Lane, Pelham; 4/15/21; 97.
-Domino’s Pizza; 2681 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 4/6/21; 98.
-Dairy Queen; 2258 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 4/19/21; 98.
-Diamond Gas & Grocery Inc.; 4154 Highway 47 South, Shelby; 4/7/21; 98.
-Cream & Cones; 2152B Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 4/7/21; 98.
-Sanpeggio’s Pizza; 2657 Valleydale Road, Birmingham; 4/16/21; 99.
-Comfort Suites; 2235 Pelham Parkway; Pelham; 4/9/21; 99.
-JMJ Sushi Express/Winn Dixie #445; 500 Inverness Corners, Hoover; 4/30/21; 99.
-Smiley Brothers Specialty Foods; 214 Huntley Parkway, Pelham; 4/6/21; 99.
-Birds & Burgers; 717 1st Street North, Alabaster; 4/13/21; 99.
-Inverness Country Club Pool Cabana; #1 Country Club Drive, Hoover; 4/21/21; 100.
-Calera Elks Lodge #2703; 355 Pilgreen Drive, Calera; 4/30/21; 100.
-Brook Highland Racquet Club Inc.; 3157 Brook Highland Drive, Birmingham; 4/27/21; 100.
-Cakes Las Comadres, LLC; 2691 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 4/14/21; 100.
-Interstellar Ginger Beer and Exploration; 260A Regency Park Drive, Alabaster; 4/14/21; 100.
-Siluria Brewing Company, LLC (Bar); 145 1st Street West, Alabaster; 4/14/21; 100.
Limited Food
-Pelham Chevron/KRP Foodmart LLC; 2500 Highway 52 East, Pelham; 4/16/21; 95.
-The Fresh Market #49 Produce; 4700 Highway 280 #6, Birmingham; 4/7/21; 95.
-261 Helena Food Mart; 7921 Helena Road, Pelham; 4/15/21; 97.
-Circle K #2723808; 2078-A Valleydale Road, Birmingham; 4/9/21; 97.
-Winn Dixie #0445 Produce; 500 Inverness Corners, Hoover; 4/30/21; 99.
-Joe Muggs #181 (Books-A-Million); 5287 Highway 280 South, Birmingham; 4/14/21; 100.
-Sleep Inn; 200 Southgate Drive, Pelham; 4/15/21; 100.
-Brain Freeze LLC; 4025 Helena Road, Helena; 4/14/21; 100.
Retail Food Store
-The Fresh Market #49; 4700 Highway 280 East Suite 6, Birmingham; 4/7/21; 93.
-The Fresh Market #49 Seafood; 4700 Highway 280 East Suite 6, Birmingham; 4/7/21; 93.
-Winn Dixie #0445 Market; 500 Inverness Corners, Hoover; 4/30/21; 97.
-New York Butcher Shoppe / NYBGR; 6801 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham; 4/8/21; 98.
-Winn Dixie #0445 Seafood; 500 Inverness Corners, Hoover; 4/30/21; 99.
Mobile Food Service
-D.J.’s Food/Cabrones Taqueria; 4781 Highway 25, Montevallo; 4/23/21; 95.
-Taco Morro Loco / El Korita; 1005 Oliver Street, Pelham; 4/7/21; 97.
-Taco Majic, LLC / Chef’s Workshop; 5940 Old Tuscaloosa High, McCalla; 4/5/21; 97.
-La Guadalupana / La Colonia Mexica; 111 Railroad Avenue #3, Montevallo; 4/7/21; 98.
-Kold Nuggetz/CC’s Ice/Birmingham; 2512 Walker Chapel Road, Birmingham; 4/6/21; 98.
-El Parrandero LLC / El Korita; 1005 Oliver Street, Pelham; 4/7/21; 99.
-Thirstea Cafe 280 Mobile Unit; 170 Inverness Plaza, Birmingham; 4/27/21; 99.
-Alabama 4H Youth Development Center; 892 4H Road, Columbiana; 4/20/21; 100.
-Fred’s Small Time Bar-B-Que; 4781 Highway 25, Montevallo; 4/23/21; 100.
-Los Originales Taco El Guero; 1005 Oliver Street, Pelham; 4/7/21; 100.
-Wimbley’s 32 Below/Bluegrass BBQ; 2709 Moody Parkway, Moody; 4/21/21; 100.
-Cabin Fever Coffee, LLC; 534 Industrial Road, Alabaster; 4/8/21; 100.
-Cajun Sneaux LLC/Rancho; 844 Highway 31 Suite B, Alabaster; 4/2/21; 100.
Mobile Food Commissary
-Cabrones Taqueria; 4781 Highway 25, Montevallo; 4/23/21; 95.
Hotel/Motel
-Motel 6; 4627 Highway 280, Birmingham; 4/6/21; 90.
-Hyatt Place Birmingham Inverness; 4686 Highway 280 East, Birmingham; 4/20/21; 95.
Daycare Food Service
-SonShine House Adult Daycare; 2481 Valleydale Road, Birmingham; 4/9/21; 99.
