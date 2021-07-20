Land transactions for the week of July 18, 2021

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from June 4-9:

June 4

-Thor Properties LLC to Jacqueline Carol Lund Pearson, for $285,000, for Lot 4 in Cahaba Valley Estates Third Sector.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Luanne T. Barron, for $447,004, for Lot 4135 in Abingdon Phase 2.

-Phillip M. Wright to Sue C. Henry, for $260,000, for Lot 1784 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase 5.

-JBL Holdings LLC to Daniel Jimenez, for $70,000, for Lot 38 in Siluria Mills Property Line Map.

-Holland Real Estate Company LLC to Larry Goodwin, for $65,000, for property in Section 26, Township 20 South, Range 3 West and Lot 192 in Holland Lakes Sector 3 Final Plat.

-Melissa Trent to Heather Lowder, for $186,000, for Lot 106 in Summerchase Phase I.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Marshall Lee Weldon, for $430,750, for Lot 218 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Valley Creek Land & Timber LLC to Shelby Investments LLC, for $2,292,000, for property in Section 5, Township 21 South, Range 4 West and property in Section 8, Township 21 South, Range 4 West.

-Cheryl A. Shader to Joseph U. Feick, for $562,000, for Lot 101 in Brook Highland Third Sector.

-Heather Hoard to Nyesha Alexus Webb, for $219,000, for Lot 174 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 1.

-Nicholas Olsen to Gerardo Ayala, for $330,500, for Lot 14 in Thorn Berry Resurvey of Lots 13 and 14.

-Elishua Markham to Jeffrey Stephen Gardner, for $270,000, for Lot 55 in Lacey’s Grove Phase 1.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Jason Ray Gragg, for $406,916, for Lot 209 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-H. Sidney Luten to Lea Anne Luten, for $179,500, for Lot 1328 in Macallan at Ballantrae Phase I.

-City of Pelham to Process Equipment Inc., for $148,000, for Lot 2 in Woodland Mobile Home Park Subdivision.

-Empire Rentals LLC to Melba Davis Holloway, for $209,900, for Lot 6 in Ironwood.

-Sally Sherer Hellmers to Angela Lorino Meadows, for $230,000, for Lot 13 in Summer Brook Sector 5 Phase 5.

-William Thomas Green to Jaimie M. Champion, for $320,000, for Lot 57 in Oak Ridge 2nd Sector.

-Tiffany P. Thomas to Meghan Toomey Wilson, for $305,000, for Lot 8 in Riverchase Country Club Sixth Sector Addition Amended.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $1,000, for Lot 233 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Russell McCartey to Shirley Ann Froberg, for $270,000, for property in Section 35, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Mandi L. Hendrix to BHMO Property Holdings LLC, for $185,000, for Lot 505 in Forest Lakes Sector 5.

-Marci Todd to Ed Parkerson, for $685,000, for Lot 18-16 in Mount Laurel Phase III B Sector I Resurvey.

-Prominence Homes & Communities LLC to Padma Kandikonda, for $219,900, for Lot 91 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector I Final Plat.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Curtis Wentworth, for $187,180, for Lot 57 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Natvarlal Umrigar to Robert Burgess Coats, for $23,000, for Lot 7 in Sydneys Place.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Matthew C. Warnat, for $578,257, for Lot 2019 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B Resurvey.

-Rosa M. Perzo to Rosa M. Perzo, for $80,945, for Lot 19 in Royal Pines II.

-George Peter Kakoliris to Michael Ray Halbert, for $155,000, for Lot 3 in Chandalar South Townhouses.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Andrew Dempsey Vaughn, for $194,570, for Lot 27 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Richard K. Easterling, for $399,000, for Lot 212 in The Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Alton C. Bristow to JBL Holdings LLC, for $70,000, for property in Section 8, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Jaime Felipe Reid, for $369,405, for Lot 114 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Courtnay Dunn to Jason W. Dunn, for $294,660, for Lot 40 in Wynlake Phase III.

-Cecilia Cheek to Courtnay Shay Dunn, for $249,650, for Lot 339 in Silver Creek Sector III Phase I.

-Elizabeth West to Ruby S. Spence, for $189,000, for Lot 527 in Forest Lakes 10th Sector.

-Samantha Smith to Charles Higgins, for $34,000, for property in Section 23, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Ivan Garcia Ramirez to FKH SFR Propco D LP, for $265,600, for Lot 1616 in Old Cahaba IV Second Addition Phase One.

-Larry Hollis to Charles Daniel Brown, for $215,000, for Lot 1 in Jones Addition to Kingridge.

-Elizabeth Leanne Edwards to RM1 SFR Propco A LP, for $286,200, for Lot 74 in Navajo Hills 9th Sector.

-Carol A. Kaczor to RM1 SFR Propco A LP, for $258,300, for Lot 9 in Wynlake Phase I.

-Prominence Homes & Communities LLC to FKH SFR Propco D LP, for $219,900, for Lot 92 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector I Final Plat.

-Waterford LLC to Phillip J. Lusco, for $800,000, for property in Section 34, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Gregory J. Herritt to Louise Skipper White, for $449,900, for Lot 70 in Haven at Greystone 2nd Sector.

-Lena S. Oliver to Kellie Patterson Stevens, for $360,000, for Lot 15 in Village at Highland Lakes Kelham Grove Neighborhood.

-B. J. Niedermeier to Alexander Lee, for $415,000, for Lot 2502 in Highland Lakes 25th Sector Phase I Resurvey.

-Chelsea One LLC to Efren V. Sanchez, for $20,000, for Lot 84 in Lime Creek at Chelsea Preserve Sector 2 Final Plat.

-T2 LLC to Kristen Carpenter, for $310,000, for Lot 41 in Selkirk.

-ARVM 5 LLC to CPI Amherst SFR Program II Owner LLC, for $547,749.87, for Lot 696 in Forest Lakes Sector 12 and Lot 1 in Indian Valley 1st Sector.

-Michelle Yu to Mark Ingram, for $290,000, for Lot 44 in Lenox Place Phase Two.

-Viola High ot CBL Investment Solutions LLC, for $126,796.33, for Lot 30 in Meriweather Sector 3 Final Plat.

-Kathryn Hester to Yuliang Chen, for $151,800, for Lot 63 in Rocky Ridge Phase II.

-Robert A. Braun to Leland Bradley Humphreys, for $205,000, for Lot 138 in Cedar Grove @ Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 3.

-Bettye S. Allen to Kayla S. Sitz, for $143,000, for Lot 12 in Somerset Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Wesley Paul Johnson to Kelly Reffett, for $125,000, for Lot 22 in Kingwood Townhomes Phase 3.

-Frederick P. Stirtmire to Jacob Noel Alexander, for $215,000, for Lot 162 in Kensington Place Phase II.

-Kelly E. Lagrone to Charlotte S. Davey, for $153,100, for Lot 5 in Heatherwood Second Sector Resurvey of Lots 2 and 5.

-Amanda R. Lilly to Richard R. Weigant, for $340,000, for Lot 42 in Riverchase West Dividing Ridge First Addition.

-Beverly M. Lucas to Scott Michael LeBlanc, for $455,000, for Lot 48 in Rushing Parc Sector One and Two Resurvey of Lots 48 and 49.

June 7

-Robert G. Brunner to B. Clayton Dorough, for $305,000, for Lot 157 in Weatherly Chandler Sector 16.

-Nicholas D. Braden to Pamela Ridley, for $190,000, for Lot 28 in Saddle Run.

-Jason W. Gardner to Jason W. Gardner, for $80,385, for Lot 21 in Oak Mountain Estates Second Sector.

-Janice H. Clause to Daniela Martinez Escobar, for $175,000, for Lot 38 in Spring Gate Sector 1 Phase 3.

-Michael Byrd to Birmingham Homebuyers LLC, for $60,020, for property in Section 9, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-D R Horton Inc. to Corie Storms Martinez, for $256,900, for Lot 301 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 2.

-James L. Freind to Hector Hoyos Colon, for $177,500, for property in Section 30, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Hagan V LLC to Romera Liddell, for $149,900, for Lot 55 in Chanda Terrace Third Sector.

-Karim I. Budhwani to OP SPE TPA1 LLC, for $387,000, for Lot 1206 in Riverchase Country Club 19th Addition.

-Ray Ellis to Brandewent S. Dickerson, for $255,000, for Lot 69 in Reserve at Timberline.

-John William Garner to William Kevin McClain, for $247,000, for Lot 30 in Scottsdale First Addition.

-Jeremy Davis to Duratus Housing Solutions LLC, for $117,000, for Lot 17 in Monte Tierra.

-Martha May Holden to Woodford S. Quinn, for $120,000, for Lots 3 and 4 in Owens Cove and property in Section 2, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Randi K. Kierce to Ashlyn Grace Marshall, for $220,000, for Lot 21 in Shelby Forest Estates 1st Sector Phase II.

-Richie K. Vines to Brooklyn Nicole Meidl, for $376,200, for Lot 22 in Emerald Lake Plat No. 1 Amended Map.

-Alyssa H. Smith to Wright Homes Inc., for $70,400, for Lot 4 in Creekwater Estates.

-Jennifer L. Dickey to Thomas Webb, for $435,000, for Lot 17 in Chestnut Glen.

-Laura Mia Markris to Thomas H. Wester, for $320,000, for Lot 50 in Oak Glen First Sector.

-Leisha E. Bell to Authentic Building Company LLC, for $125,000, for Lot 886 in Riverwoods Eighth Sector Phase Two Sector D.

-Judith Seals to James Randall Brasher, for $140,000, for property in Section 14, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Dal Properties LLC to Steven John Ragans, for $546,282, for Lot 903 in Carnoustie Crest at Ballantrae Phase I.

-Robert L. Snider to Martha A. Haywood, for $280,000, for Lot 1 in Parkside Village Phase II.

-Cheryl L. Verdi to Steven A. Minor, for $318,400, for property in Section 8, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Ann T. Yates to Charles S. Davis, for $550,000, for Lot 18 in Kirkman Preserve Phase 3.

-OP SPE TPA 1 LLC to Jonathan P. Nilsen, for $275,000, for Lot 22 in Hunter Hills Phase III.

-Brittney H. Gates to RS Rental I LLC, for $185,000, for Lot 55 in Rossburg Sector II.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to David Cawley, for $331,782, for Lot 7123 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 7

June 8

-Harmony J. Johnson to FKH SFR Propco G LP, for $350,000, for Lot 2265 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba.

-Carlye Swanson Stringfellow to FKH SFR Propco G. LP, for $370,000, for Lot 10-23 in Chelsea Park 10th Sector.

-Leslie Sims to Leslie Kay Sims, for $135,000, for property in Section 36, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Sarah Drake to ARVM 5 LLC, for $230,900, for Lot 37 in Summer Brook Sector 5 Phase 6.

-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $85,500, for Lot 650 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-Charlene D. Betz to Katrina Helms, for $245,000, for Lot 17 in Laurel Woods Phase V.

-Sonia D. Bufford to John L. Leonard, for $425,000, for Lot 634 in Riverwoods Sixth Sector Final Plat.

-Dale Callahan to My Other Home LLC, for $508,600, for Lot 32 in Southlake.

-Dale Callahan to Ted & Boe Properties LLC, for $275,970, for property in Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Jo Ann Harris to Jonathan W. Harris, for $215,540, for Lot 8 in Park Forest 5th Sector.

-Angela M. Young to 1306 Hillsboro LLC, for $145,000, for Lot 6 in Breckenridge Park First Addition.

-Steven R. Norris to Sang Cong Phung, for $220,000, for Lot 297 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 8 and Resurvey of Lot 215.

-Town Builders Inc. to Nicholas Daniel Winters, for $678,225, for Lot 21-04 in Mt Laurel Phase IIIB Sector 2.

-Chad Neuberger to Matthew Wade Stringfellow, for $545,000, for Lot 325 in Lakewood Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Juanita A. Williams, for $394,600, for Lot 485 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4B Final Plat.

-H&S Property Holdings LLC to Maria Yusafi, for $402,646, for Lot 61 in Eagle Point 12th Sector Phase III.

-Charles Edward Baker to Steven Adams, for $680,000, for Lot 1 in Greystone 7th Sector Phase I.

-Portrait Homes BHM LLC to Alvin Wayne Johnson, for $261,850, for Lot 172 in Waterstone Phase 3.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 650 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Dan T. Atkins, for $412,872.24, for Lot 510 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase Four Fifth Sector English Village Neighborhood.

-Mary Eleanor Hall to James E. Parks, for $200,805, for Lot 104 in Meadow Brook Corporate Park South Phase II Resurvey No. 12.

-Dorothy R. Davis to Wendy M. Davis, for $171,600, for Lot 1 in Ammersee Lakes First Sector Amended Map.

-Cornerstone Property Group LLC to John Martin Carl, for $375,000, for Lot 7 in Old Mill Trace Second Sector.

-Kyle Krajenka to Svetlana McKee, for $554,900, for Lot 505 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5A.

-Christopher G. Jones to Timothy Allen Alvis, for $440,000, for Lot 40 in Magnolias at Brook Highland.

-Loretta S. Wendel to Christopher G. Jones, for $455,000, for Lot 9 in Meadow Brook 16th Sector Phase I Amended.

-Trenton Gregor Lyvers to Saul Gerardo Lozoya, for $224,000, for Lot 136 in Villages at Westover.

-Jennifer M. Turner to Jennifer M. McCaleb, for $180,100, for Lot 13 in Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Elizabeth Bridgmon, for $434,455, for Lot 4109 in Abingdon Phase 2.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Timothy Cool, for $616,802.07, for Lot 538 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase Four Fifth Sector English Village Neighborhood.

-Larry Cain to Henry Jason Jebeles, for $60,000, for Lot 5 in McFadden Oaks.

-Ferguson Family Enterprises LLC to State of Alabama, for $65,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Susan A. Smith to Jessica S. Simmons, for $379,000, for Lot 983 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 9th Addition Phase 1.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Charles L. Hopkins, for $367,601, for Lot 130 in Simms Landing Phase 1B Final Plat.

-Jennifer Sieber Detloff to Akhil Chandra Kaushik, for $277,300, for Lot 103 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.

-Mary Montalbano to Saverio J. Montalbano, for $25,000, for Lot 6 in Montalbano Estates.

-Brandon Deleon to Lisa D. Cheng, for $166,000, for Lot 2 in Joseph’s Subdivision.

-Noel W. Ray to James C. Minor, for $125,500, for property in Section 16, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-SB Homes LLC to Ridge Crest Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 22 in Adams Ridge First Addition Final Plat.

-Holly M. Luther to Concetta Givianpour, for $460,000, for Lot 64 in Beaumont Phase 4 Resurvey of Lots CA2 & 64 Final Plat.

-Edwin Martinez to Leslie Cobb, for $225,000, for Lot 10 in Shelby Forest Estates 1st Sector Phase II.

-Jace D. Wood to Angela Hollingsworth, for $314,500, for Lot 1015 in Arbores of Forest Parks.

-Cahaba Home Designs LLC to Mehran B. Yusuf, for $570,900, for Lot 25 in Glen Estates.

-James G. Mitchell to Hannah Marie Lutz, for $466,000, for Lot 624 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Malik Budhwani, for $493,743, for Lot 690 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B Resurvey.

-Marc B. Wilson to ARVM 5 LLC, for $189,000, for Lot 628 in Forest Lakes 12th Sector.

-Jeannine Joiner to Otis H. Moore, for $5,000, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Greg D’Allesion to Pro Construction LLC, for $100,000, for property in Section 16, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Angelo Hollis, for $211,930, for Lot 26 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Betty Jean Glass Revocable Living Trust to Sandrea Brasher, for $262,500, for Lot 14 in Southlake Crest 2nd Sector.

-Hettie Louise Glenn to Louise Glenn, for $10, for property in Section 30, Township 18 South, Range 1 West.

-Steve G. Smith to Samantha Smith, for $5,000, for property in Section 23, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Steve G. Smith to Samantha Smith, for $5,000, for Lot 1 in Steve Smith Family Subdivision.

-Tall Timbers LLC to Red Mountain Resources LLC, for $148,500, for Lot 42 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Alyce B. Wright to Offerpad SPVBorrower1 LLC, for $242,165, for Lot 156 in Waterstone Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Regina Long to Brooke Nicole Bunio, for $230,000, for Lot 683 in Forest Lakes 12th Sector.

-Christine S. George to Gregory Cleary, for $335,000, for Lot 13 in Thorn Berry Resurvey of Lots 13 and 14.

-Ashley Brooke Reynolds to Paige Marie Horace, for $255,000, for Lot 37 in Hills at Brookhighland.

-Daphne W. Butera to Alec Guthrie, for $290,000, for Lot 2 in Broken Bow.

-Cheryl L. Wrights to Jeffery Allen Dobbs, for $313,000, for Lot 51 in Little Ridge Estates.

-Bryan Yarbrough to Lisa M. Fehr, for $345,000, for Lot 441 in Riverwoods 4th Sector Phase II Final Plat.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Joshua H. Hebert, for $345,060, for Lot 7069 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 7.

June 9

-Jennie Katie Boyd to Carolyn Clark Lambert, for $276,000, for Lot 21 in Greystone Farms Mill Creek Sector Phase 2 Final Recorded Plat.

-Joshua H. Hebert to Ronald Scott Gilbert, for $297,000, for Lot 267 in Hillsboro Phase II.

-Morris Murray to Parlisia Gholston Jenkins, for $535,000, for Lot 704 in Kilkerran at Ballantrae Phase 1.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Denise Sanders, for $296,195, for Lot 1564 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.

-Debbie Kendrick Kelly to Kenneth P. Lehey, for $975,000, for Lot 3 in Greystone 9th Sector.

-James H. Whitman to Lisa Echols Gray, for $445,500, for Lot 47 in Greystone Farms Milners Crescent Sector Phase I 1st Amended Plat.

-Lane T. Bell to Jeremy Dale Clark, for $442,500, for Lot 222 in Riverwoods 2nd Sector Amended Map.

-Gary William Justiss to Christopher Formentano, for $114,900, for Lot 1 in Skelton Family Subdivision.

-Suzanne F. Whitfield to Donald Shane Kelly, for $570,000, for Lot 51 in Greystone 4th Sector.

-Rex Wallis to Clarissa Cortes, for $18,000, for Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4 in Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.

-Preston L. Jennings to Toni K. Vaughn, for $442,500, for Lot 22 in Hunters Gate.

-Betty Jo Hicks to Joe C. Craddock, for $25,000, for property in Section 5, Township 20, Range 1 West.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Crystal Rogers, for $188,345, for Lot 7 in Glades.

-Dollie Marie Cleaver to Dollie Marie Cleaver, for $171,200, for Lot 17 in Woodland Hills First Phase Fifth Sector.

-Gregory Holdings LLC to Robert Ellis Coats, for $319,900, for Lot 61 in Chandalar South First Sector.

-Wendy J. Coats to Wesley C. Hamel, for $268,000, for Lot 50 in Laurel Woods.

-Jonathan Cochran to John B. Macqueen, for $240,000, for Lot 8 in Navajo Hills Third Sector.

-Michael D. Hagedorn to Cynthia L. Horton, for $265,000, fo Lot 5 in Village at Brook Highland.

-Shannon P. Berg to Gregory J. Herritt, for $906,000, for Lot 820 in Greystone Legacy 8th Sector Phase I.

-Kerry R. Nivens to City of Chelsea, for $0, for Lot 1 in Atchison Resurvey No. 3 Final Plat.

-Global Golf Management Inc. to MJ Props LLC, for $228,900, for property in Section 17, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-IRA Holdings Inc. to SMH LLC, for $825,000, for Lot 8 in Southpark Resurvey of Lot 8A.

-Justin I. Hale to Charleigh Cagle Steelman, for $322,400, for Lot 61 in Meadow Brook 4th Sector.

-Western REI LLC to KSB Enterprises LLC, for $125,000, for Lot 6 in Kent Farms Commercial Complex Subdivision of Lot 6.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Jewell Maurice Carey, for $180,680, for Lot 38 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Julie Blair to Joshua Blair, for $200,000, for property in Section 3, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Louis I. Brown to Bobby Stephen Dickinson, for $372,000, for Lot 11 in High Chaparral Sector 3 First Addition.

-Kevin E. Flynn to Salim Charania, for $141,500, for Lot 67 in Brookhollow Second Sector.

-Elbert J. Buckelew to John A. Howard, for $431,000, for Lot 1 in Buckelew Family Subdivision Resurvey of Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Jordan Hosey, for $748,510, for Lot 1213 in Blackridge Phase 2 Resurvey No. 1.

-Charlene Ryan to Katherine W. Hester, for $807,000, for Lot 7 in Greystone 4th Sector Phase II.

-Britton Lightsey to J & J Properties LLC, for $260,000, for Lot 220 in Camden Cove Sector 6 Amended Map of Final Plat and Lot 257 in Wyndham Wilkerson Sector Phase V.