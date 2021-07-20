Divorces for the week of July 18, 2021

The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from June 23-July 13:

-Elizabeth Jewel Fraser Brown, of Calera, and Fred Jeffrey Brown, of Calera.

-Henry F. Briley, of Alabaster, and Samantha Ann Briley, of Helena.

-Amanda P. Burks, of Wilsonville, and Ashley R. Burks, of Wilsonville.

-Bobby S. Stephens, of Birmingham, and Tanya N. Stephens, of Calera.

-Alicia Marie Merrell, of Calera, and Thomas Gregory Merrell, Jr.

-Jennifer Herron Zeimet, of Alabaster, and Kevin Zeimet, of Alabaster.

-Dawn Marie South, of Maylene, and Jerry Michael South, II, of Maylene.

-Catherine Crane Hester, of Tuscaloosa, and Lunie Turner Hester, III, of Birmingham.

-Amy Davis, of Randolph, and Dustin Davis, of Montevallo.

-Amie Mejia Weaver, of Alabaster, and Frederick Demond Weaver, of Alabaster.

-Judith Kay Rhoads, of Alabaster, and Walter Maurice Roberson, Jr., of Alabaster.

-Tarria Undretta McCoy, of Birmingham, and Marcell McCoy, of Loganville, Ga.

-Maria Antonia Beas Arellano, of Calera, and Aldo Martinez Ruiz, of Calera.

-Nykeila Tanaire Core, of Calera, and Robert Lawrence Burrell, Jr., of Hoover.

-Deanna Rice, of Hoover, and Edward P. Barnets, of Medford, N.Y.

-Andrew Robert Schroeder, of Birmingham, and Monica Johnson Schroeder, of Birmingham.

-Craig Wilson Gray, of Pelham, and Ann Stokes Gray, of Pelham.

-Steven Tucker, of Vincent, and Amber Tucker, of Vincent.