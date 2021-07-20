Arrest reports for the week of July 18, 2021
The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from July 4-12:
Alabaster
July 6
-Casey Lee Sims, 42, of Alabaster, larceny/theft, theft-pickpocket.
July 7
-William Howard Jordan, 29, of Alabaster, larceny/theft theft-pickpocket.
-Anthony Travis Clark, 32, of Birmingham, possession of a pistol by a violent felon.
July 8
-Emily Harrelson, 21, of Alabaster, drug paraphernalia.
-Kevin Ray Bagwell, 47, of Irondale, Alabama , public intoxication.
-Kenneth Lane Lucas, 49, of Montevallo, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree.
July 10
-Lauren Elizabeth Bryant, 35, of Birmingham, alias writ of arrest.
-Emily Brooke Campbell, 22, of Alabaster, public intoxication.
July 11
-Bo Frank Leigh, 47, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree.
-Andrey Devoy Smith, 48, of Northport, alias warrant theft of property fourth degree.
July 12
-Erick Danilo Amaya Moreno, 22, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.
Calera
July 5
-Tremail Terrion Evans, DUI-alcohol.
-Blanca Iris Ozuna Perez, DUI-alcohol.
-Matthew Steven Oates, failure to appear.
-Justin Tal Carpenter, failure to appear.
-Brittany Nicole Jones, drug paraphernalia.
-Jonathan Glenn Brasher, failure to appear (three counts).
July 6
-Jamie Lynn Benton, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.
-Jonathan Dennard Kelley, possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree.
-David N. White, failure to appear.
-Lakendria Sharess Frazier, failure to appear.
-Leona Denetris Swift, failure to appear.
-Matthew William Wideman, domestic violence third degree-harassment.
-Rebecca Arlene Leathers, failure to appear.
July 7
-Desirre Martes Griffin, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, possession of a controlled substance-meth, promoting prison contraband second degree, attempting to elude, resisting arrest.
-Kevin Ray Bagwell, public intoxication.
-Anthony Oneal Peeples, failure to appear.
-Desmond Edward Cottingham, failure to appear.
-Richard Lewis Nelms Jr., failure to appear (two counts).
-Arlin Taylor Dutton, failure to appear.
July 8
-Andraius Dion Burns, failure to appear (two counts).
-John Charles Ben Bancroft, failure to appear.
-Jesse Bo Brandon Smith, failure to appear (two counts).
July 9
-Michael Brent Demedicis, failure to appear.
-Nathaniel Calderon, DUI-alcohol.
-Carlos Hernandez Bello, open container.
July 11
-Christian Miguel Farlas, possession of marijuana second degree, attempting to elude.
-Anthony Terrell Kelley, public intoxication, criminal trespass third degree.
July 12
-Nicson Wright, possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia.
-Conner Bybee, possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic.
-Anthony Terrell Kelley, bond revocation (two counts).
Helena
July 4
-Jackie Rodan Evans Jr., 23, possession of marijuana second degree.
July 6
-Justin Michael Swain, 34, failure to appear/comply/pay.
July 8
-Phillip Hazon Gibbons Jr., 40, burglary third degree, forgery second degree, theft of property second degree.
-Krystal Dawn Gosset, 48, possession of a controlled substance.
-Christopher Devin King, 32, failure to appear-traffic.
July 9
-Ana McKenczie Roberson, 23, DUI-alcohol.
-Christopher Devin King, 32, criminal mischief.
-Angela Renee Toney, 54, DUI-alcohol.
-Lauren Nicole Davenport, 35, failure to appear/comply/pay.
July 10
-Jennie Jenkins Fitz-gerald, 33, simple assault.
-Jay Lawrence Fitz-gerald, 41, harassment.
-Ian Dwight Parton, 40, criminal trespass first degree.
-Byron Lontrelle Hope, 41, failure to appear/comply/pay.
July 11
-Chase Edward Biddy, 24, DUI-controlled substance.
-Danny Kevin O’Leary, 18, underage purchase/consumption/possession/transportation of alcohol.
-Jacob Reuben Boone, 19, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, illegal open house party.
-Emma Louise McDow, 18, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, illegal open house party.
Montevallo
July 8
-Gelacio Vega Cruz, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
-Destiny Michelle Tate, larceny/theft – shoplifting, less than $500 and OBJUFID using false identity to avoid arrest.
July 10
-Syibrieka Syirella Underwood, public peace – DC disorderly conduct.
Pelham
July 4
-Jose Perez Ruiz, 31, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Raul Aguilar, 37, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Guadalupe Sostenes Reyes, 35, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.
July 5
-Jochelle Burke, 25, of Birmingham, theft of property in the second degree – firearms and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle – theft of items.
July 6
-Lakendria Frazier, 28, of Prattville, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and traffic – RRL run red lights RRL.
July 8
-Jarrod Lowery, 22, of Montevallo, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.
-Esperanza Martinez, 31, of Montevallo, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.
July 9
-Ashley Sims, 28, of Hueytown, traffic – ST switched tag, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and traffic – expired license.
-Charles Atkinson, 52, of Pelham, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.
-Jennifer Rookis, 46, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.
July 10
-Lauren Bryant, 35, of Birmingham, conservation – selling livestock without license.
-Corrie Kimbrell, 48, of Mulga, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Asia Dubose, 29, of Hoover, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving, traffic – requirements for child passenger restraints and traffic – speeding.
-Clinton Anderson, 47, of Helena, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence and flight/escape – fugitive from justice.
