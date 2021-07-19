Martha Eugenia “Jeannie” Monk Acton
Birmingham
Martha Eugenia “Jeannie” Monk Acton, age 85, of Birmingham, passed away Saturday, July 17.
The graveside service will be at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, July 22 at Acton Cemetery. The celebration of life service will follow at 2 p.m. at Church of the Highlands – Greystone.
Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.
