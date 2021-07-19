Lola Grace (Dupree) Cannady

Calera

Lola Grace (Dupree) Cannady, age 88 of Calera, passed away Sunday, July 18, at her residence.

She was born in Shelby on May 19, 1933; the daughter of the late Jesse Dupree and the late Ida Long Dupree.

She retired as a mortgage loan underwriter from Collateral Investment Company, later known as New South, after 30 plus years of service. She was a member of Calera Baptist Church for over 60 years and taught Sunday School there for many of those years.

She is survived by her son, Randy Cannady of Calera; daughter, Anita (Lee) Cofer of Calera; grandson, Michael Morrison of Calera; granddaughter, Leah (Jeremy) Compton of Calera; grandson, Keith Cofer of Calera; great granddaughter, Lillie Compton of Calera; niece, Sheri (David) Watts of Calera; and many other great nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Ida Dupree; sister, Lillie Dean; sister, Lois Dupree; brother, Jack Dupree; and sister, Nellie Dupree.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 20 at 11 a.m. from the Shelby Memory Gardens Chapel of Ellison Memorial Funeral Home in Calera with Dr. Hal Warren officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Shelby Memory Gardens in Calera, AL.

Final care and arrangements entrusted to the Ellison Memorial Funeral Home at Shelby Memory Gardens in Calera.

EllisonMemorialFuneralHome.com