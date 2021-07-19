July 19, 2021

The Alabaster Arts Council is accepting vendor applications for the upcoming Jubilee #1. (File)

Alabaster Jubilee organizers seeking vendors, sponsorships

By Staff Reports

Published 2:38 pm Monday, July 19, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

ALABASTER – The Alabaster Arts Council is accepting vendor applications for the upcoming Jubilee #1.

The event will feature music from The Black Jacket Symphony, vendors, food and other local and regional artists on Sept. 25.

The Arts Council is also seeking sponsorships for the event.

Vendor and sponsorship applications and info can be found at https://www.alabastercityfest.com/2021/07/12/alabaster-jubilee-1-on-september-25-to-feature-black-jacket-symphony/.

 

