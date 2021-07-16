George Taylor Bentley

George Taylor Bentley – devoted husband, proud father, and obsessed grandfather – passed away Saturday, July 10, when his heart could no longer keep up with the overabundance of love coming in and out of it.

He leaves behind his adoring family including his devoted wife, Sharon; brothers, Dwight (Charity) and Mark (Ron); his children, Sherri, Rux (Amanda), Carrie, Amy, Casey (Danette), and Rachel (Jason); and grandchildren (aka hogsnoggles) Hannah, Madasyn, Maddie, McKlane, Addison, Bentley, Braden, Harper, and Harrison. He has reunited in Heaven with his parents, Leroy and Louise, and his son, Tommy.

George was born and raised in Columbiana and never lived anywhere else. He was a proud 1965 graduate of Shelby County High School where he played football for four years and never lost a single game. From there, he went on to Auburn University where he studied business (sometimes). Auburn was imprinted on his heart even before he became a student, and it was part of his identity throughout his entire life.

In 1971, George began his career at Rux Carter Insurance Agency, and over the next 50 years, he was often recognized for his leadership in the insurance industry. His greatest professional accomplishment was building a business that is now led by his sons and will continue to provide for future generations of his family.

George and Sharon met in 1985 and blended their families soon after. As a husband and a dad, he led by example with honesty, integrity, discipline, and humor. He was not a complicated man.

His priorities were simple and clear – 1) God; 2) Family; and 3) Auburn. His highest priority was being the biggest cheerleader for his grandchildren – anywhere they were competing in anything, he was there too. Nothing on earth made him prouder or gave him more joy than his hogsnoggles.

We will never know the true depth and reach of his limitless love and generosity, but we will feel his absence every single day.

His master replied, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master’s happiness!’

– Matthew 25:23 (NIV)

