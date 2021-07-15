Montgomery named new Calera Elementary principal, other SCS admins approved

By CINDY WARNER / Special to the Reporter

The Shelby County Board of Education approved several new administrators at the July 15 board meeting, including a new principal for Calera Elementary, three assistant principals, and a new supervisor for guidance and testing.

Shannon Montgomery will serve as the new principal for Calera Elementary School. Montgomery has more than 16 years of experience in elementary education and is currently the assistant principal at Montevallo Elementary School.

She has a bachelor’s degree in social work, a master’s degree in elementary education and certification in educational leadership from the University of Montevallo. She also has an education specialist degree in elementary education from the University of West Alabama.

Jennifer Nabors will serve as the new assistant principal of Calera Middle School. Nabors has 21 years of experience in education and currently serves as the administrative assistant at Calera Middle School.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and biology from the University of Alabama in Birmingham, a master’s degree in elementary education from Samford University and a master’s degree in instructional leadership from Jacksonville State University.

Kristen Glover will serve as the new assistant principal at Helena Middle School. Glover has over nine years of experience in education and currently serves as the assistant principal at Oak Mountain Intermediate School.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in English and secondary education as well as her master’s degree in secondary education from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. She also earned certification in educational leadership from the University of West Alabama. Glover is currently pursuing an education specialist degree in instructional leadership from the University of West Alabama.

Jay McGaughy will serve as the new assistant principal of Oak Mountain Middle School. McGaughy has twenty years of experience in education and currently serves as the administrative assistant at Oak Mountain Middle School.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in social work, a master’s degree in instructional leadership and an education specialist degree in instructional leadership from the University of Montevallo.

April Tolbert will serve as the new guidance and testing supervisor. Tolbert has 26 years of experience as an educator and currently works as a counselor at Helena Middle School.

Tolbert has a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from The University of Alabama in music education, a master’s degree from the University of West Alabama and an educational specialist degree in teacher leadership from the University of Montevallo.